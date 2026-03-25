Suspects Arrested for Shooting of D.C. Park Officer

Authorities have now arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting of a U.S. Park Police officer in Washington, D.C., on March 23.

The strange part of the shooting is that the Park Police officer in question was driving an undercover, unmarked vehicle at the time of the Monday night shooting. So either the criminals knew he was an officer anyway, or they had just decided to shoot at whatever vehicle drove by next. Neither option is exactly comforting, especially since the officer was out in connection with an undercover investigation into a previous incident. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) indicated to the press that they believe the suspects knew they were targeting and shooting an officer, however.

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It is not clear if the previous incident and the shooting could be connected. The targeted officer was released from the hospital, apparently recovering well.

The shooting comes as the Trump administration still works to bring down crime in our Democrat-run national capital. The federal government could extend peace-keeping National Guard presence in D.C. till the end of Donald Trump’s term in office, as it has brought down crime and Democrats will immediately return to soft-on-crime “enforcement” if the Feds aren’t helping.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Fox 5 D.C., the U.S. Park Police (USPP) officer was driving an unmarked Tesla around Queens Stroll Place, in the 5000 block.

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Fox 5 went on:

Investigators say the suspects approached the vehicle and fired several rounds, striking the officer in the upper body. The officer managed to drive a short distance before stopping, where other officers provided aid before he was flown to a hospital via helicopter. 21-year-old Darren Foster of Southeast, DC was stopped Monday shortly after the shooting. 22-year-old Asheile Foster of Southeast, DC was located on Tuesday.

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So far, there are no charges of attempted murder against the two, which seems somewhat puzzling, but perhaps evidence is in some way lacking. The charge against them, however, Assault on a Federal Police Officer (Gun), carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, so if woke judges and politicians don’t interfere, the Fosters could be going to jail for a couple of decades.

As mentioned above, MPD referred to evidence that the shooting was in fact aimed at a police officer, despite the victim being undercover, but it is not clear why.

Fox 5 reported:

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, what appeared to be federal law enforcement officers and Metropolitan Police executed a search warrant at a home on Queens Stroll Place, near where the Park Police officer was shot. They initially entered the house with guns drawn and were later followed by a K-9 unit and additional officers. FOX 5 spoke with several neighbors who said they did not see the shooting but heard it. They described hearing a series of single shots followed by multiple rapid shots that sounded like a semiautomatic weapon.

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The outlet did not state whether anyone was injured by the shots. This is a developing investigation.

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