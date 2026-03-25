Kevin O’Leary Tells Everyone to ‘Chillax’ Over Iran. Here's Why.

Kevin O'Leary has a message for everyone losing their minds over Operation Epic Fury and its potential economic fallout: chillax!

The Shark Tank investor and business mogul appeared on Fox News to push back against the growing chorus of voices warning that U.S. military action against Iran is about to tank the economy.

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He began by framing the situation inside Iran in stark human terms, arguing that the status quo — for Iranians — is already unsustainable.

"Everybody in the region wants to get Iran on board for peace and growth, and even the people there, they want the same thing. You've got 250,000 people making sixty million miserable. That's not a long-term solution either," O'Leary said. "That's just in Iran. That's why you've got to take the long view, and the long view here could be just sixty days."

O'Leary wasn't buying it — and he had the numbers to back up his claim.

"Remember, to affect the US economy, you need oil. I'm talking about recession talk, or hurting the economy, or damaging small business. You need oil at over $93 for three months. We're only one-third into it," O'Leary said. "So, everybody, chillax and let this thing play out. There's a really big opportunity here, a huge one, and everybody gets the upside, including all our trading partners."

That's the core of his argument. If there’s anything that can trigger a recession, it’s high oil prices, but they haven't hit the threshold that historically triggers real damage to the U.S. economy. Heck, prices aren’t nearly as bad as they were under Biden, so there’s not much reason to press the panic button.

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In fact, the panic, in his view, is premature at best and wildly overblown at worst. One-third of the way through a potential sixty-day window, the doomsday crowd is jumping the gun.

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But O'Leary didn't stop at defending the economics of the moment. He zoomed out and argued that a successful resolution could trigger a massive wave of trade deals across the Middle East and beyond. "We work this out, we're selling stuff to Saudi Arabia, we're selling it to the UAE, we're selling it to Asia, we're selling it to Japan," he said.

That's a lot of markets. And O'Leary's point is that critics are so focused on the short-term noise that they're completely missing the long-term prize.

For O'Leary, this whole moment needs to be looked at differently. "This is a huge opportunity,” he said. “I just see it for what it is. It's history being made."

Kevin O’Leary sends a DIRECT message to the doomers and naysayers doubting President Trump’s strategy in Iran:



“Everybody CHILLAX and let this thing play out.”



Mr. Wonderful says people are completely missing the HISTORIC opportunity on the other side of this.



O’LEARY:… pic.twitter.com/YBATXngOHf — Overton (@overton_news) March 24, 2026

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History is being made. While the panickers on the left flood cable news with recession warnings, O'Leary is looking at an entirely different map that spells huge economic opportunity for us. So, don't listen to the left. They want this to be an economic and political disaster for President Donald Trump, and they'll never stop pretending that it is.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is finally eliminating the threat posed by Iran once and for all after decades of inaction from presidents from both parties.

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