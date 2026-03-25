Jeffries's Infuriating Response to a Question About an Illegal Immigrant Murderer

Matt Margolis | 11:32 AM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As PJ Media previously reported, an illegal immigrant whom the Biden administration had caught and released at the border — and whom Democrat-run local authorities turned loose again after he committed a crime in Chicago — went on to murder Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman. He approached her, raised a gun, and opened fire as she tried to flee. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

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This is what sanctuary policy looks like in practice. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have made it a point of pride to shield illegal immigrants from federal immigration authorities, even when those immigrants have criminal records. Being an illegal immigrant in a sanctuary city has effectively become a Get Out of Jail Free card.

Democrats are so consumed by their hatred of Donald Trump that they will free murderers and rapists rather than cooperate with ICE. And innocent people keep paying for it with their lives.

Yet radical Democrats keep doubling down.

When House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had a chance to say something — anything — meaningful about Jose Medina-Medina, he came up empty. When asked directly whether the man who murdered Gorman should be deported, Jeffries offered this gem: "I'll look into the case."

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Look into the case?

A masked man hunted down a college student on a pier and shot her dead as she tried to escape. What exactly is there to look into?

Jeffries couldn't find it within himself to say yes, a murderer should face deportation. That tells you everything you need to know about where the Democrat Party stands.

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But Jeffries wasn't even the most tone-deaf voice to emerge from the left this week. That distinction goes to Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who managed to spin Gorman's murder into something resembling a victim-blaming exercise. Hadden suggested that the students "might have startled this person at the end of the pier unintentionally" and assured residents that there was no "cause for broader community concern."

The Democrats’ response to Gorman’s murder at the hands of one of Joe Biden’s illegal immigrants has been so disgusting that Sen. John Fetterman is even calling them out on it.

A young woman is dead, and an elected official is floating the theory that the victim's friend group spooked the gunman. No cause for concern. Nothing to see here.

“Why can’t we just talk about that life lost? Why can’t we just acknowledge this is a serious, serious failure? It’s devastating as a father,” Fetterman said. “Why can't you just agree that if you're breaking the law and you're already here, here illegally, deport them? I just don't understand. And then tragedies just to what happened to that young woman, you know, they are gonna continue to happen.”

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS SANCTUARY CITIES

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