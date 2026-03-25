Jeffries's Infuriating Response to a Question About an Illegal Immigrant Murderer

As PJ Media previously reported, an illegal immigrant whom the Biden administration had caught and released at the border — and whom Democrat-run local authorities turned loose again after he committed a crime in Chicago — went on to murder Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman. He approached her, raised a gun, and opened fire as she tried to flee. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

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This is what sanctuary policy looks like in practice. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have made it a point of pride to shield illegal immigrants from federal immigration authorities, even when those immigrants have criminal records. Being an illegal immigrant in a sanctuary city has effectively become a Get Out of Jail Free card.

BREAKING: DHS confirms that the suspect in custody for murdering Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman in Chicago is a Venezuelan illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden administration in May 2023. DHS says he was also released from local custody… pic.twitter.com/tIo3iSualm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

Democrats are so consumed by their hatred of Donald Trump that they will free murderers and rapists rather than cooperate with ICE. And innocent people keep paying for it with their lives.

Yet radical Democrats keep doubling down.

When House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had a chance to say something — anything — meaningful about Jose Medina-Medina, he came up empty. When asked directly whether the man who murdered Gorman should be deported, Jeffries offered this gem: "I'll look into the case."

NEW: I asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) if House Democrats believe the Venezuelan illegal alien charged with murdering Sheridan Gorman in Chicago last week should be deported?



“I’ll look into the case,” Jeffries told me. pic.twitter.com/zZpBwv2LKM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 24, 2026

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Look into the case?

A masked man hunted down a college student on a pier and shot her dead as she tried to escape. What exactly is there to look into?

Jeffries couldn't find it within himself to say yes, a murderer should face deportation. That tells you everything you need to know about where the Democrat Party stands.

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But Jeffries wasn't even the most tone-deaf voice to emerge from the left this week. That distinction goes to Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who managed to spin Gorman's murder into something resembling a victim-blaming exercise. Hadden suggested that the students "might have startled this person at the end of the pier unintentionally" and assured residents that there was no "cause for broader community concern."

The Democrats’ response to Gorman’s murder at the hands of one of Joe Biden’s illegal immigrants has been so disgusting that Sen. John Fetterman is even calling them out on it.

A young woman is dead, and an elected official is floating the theory that the victim's friend group spooked the gunman. No cause for concern. Nothing to see here.

“Why can’t we just talk about that life lost? Why can’t we just acknowledge this is a serious, serious failure? It’s devastating as a father,” Fetterman said. “Why can't you just agree that if you're breaking the law and you're already here, here illegally, deport them? I just don't understand. And then tragedies just to what happened to that young woman, you know, they are gonna continue to happen.”

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🚨NEW: John Fetterman on Sheridan Gorman🇺🇸



"Why can’t we just talk about that life lost? Why can’t we just acknowledge that this is a SERIOUS FAILURE? It's DEVASTATING as a father."



"We have to protect America from the DANGEROUS elements that shouldn’t even be here." pic.twitter.com/9SQnSbXC8d — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 24, 2026

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