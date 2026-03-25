Team Soros’s Prize DA Wants the Chance to Handcuff Philly Airport ICE Agents

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is on Team Soros. He’s a devout Soros-ist. He belongs to the Soros Tribe of globalist politics. By the way, he’s a Democrat, too. He may as well have introduced himself this way on March 24, when he held a grandstanding presser on site at the Philadelphia International Airport to make it clear that he does not take orders from President Donald Trump.

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The Soros-sponsored lawyer told the press that, if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents now on site at the airport step out of line by breaking the law, “I will put you in handcuffs, and I will put you in a courtroom, and, if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell if you decide to make the terrazzo floor of this airport anything like what you did in the streets of Minneapolis, which involved the criminal homicide of unarmed, innocent people.”

Philly DA Larry Krasner threatens ICE agents working at the airport with arrest:



"The president cannot pardon you. I will put you in handcuffs. And if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell."



Krasner was promising to hunt down ICE agents like Nazis a couple of months ago. pic.twitter.com/dJFnhmYffm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2026

Sorry, Larry, but both of those lawbreakers who impeded ICE operations in Minneapolis were armed. That’s a detail you may have missed. One had a gun on his person when he decided to scuffle with not one, but three federal agents. The other was armed with a three-ton SUV she was using to ram a federal agent at the time she died.

Don’t you just wish these Soros DAs were as tough on actual criminals as they are on the people trained and paid to keep us safe?

Still, these words from Krasner are just words. He knows it’s highly unlikely there's a scenario in which local police are going to arrest an ICE officer for doing his job in the airport.

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Of course, all of this drama by the theater kids wouldn’t even be necessary if the Democrats didn’t force a partial government shutdown, making life miserable for millions of Americans and federal employees, to score political points on their suffering.

We know the drill now. The left has a tantrum and accuses the right of making it have a tantrum, and so if you want the tantrum to stop, you have to tell the right to give the left everything it wants.

In his press conference, Krasner couldn’t help himself and did a little cringeworthy sloganeering. Directing his law-and-order tone at the peacekeepers, he said, “ICE, play nice.” Otherwise, he said, the president can’t help them in his jurisdiction.

Krasner then directed his comments to the people he cares about most – illegal aliens, especially the criminal ones that the mean agents from ICE want to deport:

It is part of my job to uphold the law and Constitution of the United States and to protect everyone whom it protects. It protects you. So please know that I am here to protect everyone, including every immigrant who may wish to come here and may wish to travel or do whatever else they’re going to do.

In other words, lawbreakers are his favorite. You wouldn’t expect anything less from a Soros DA, now, would you?

In January, PJ Media’s Stephen Green summed up how Philadelphia ended up with this gem of a DA:

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About a decade ago, Soros contributed about $1.7 million to the Philadelphia Justice and Public Safety PAC while Krasner was still a relative unknown in a seven-candidate race for district attorney. The Philly PAC is part of Soros's nationwide Justice and Public Safety groups that fund ‘progressive’ DAs in blue city contests…For his 2021 reelection, Soros groups gave Krasner another $1.2 million, including $259,000 for Philadelphia Justice and Public Safety PAC to run ads on Krasner's behalf.”

So, what’s Krasner’s endgame in this case? If he’s unlikely to get local law enforcement to put ICE agents in handcuffs with a dramatic takedown at the airport, what does he hope to gain out of this?

Here are a couple of theories. First, he’s sending a message to the radical left and those “ICE observers” who may show up to capture video of ICE in action at the airport. He wants video of ICE doing anything that he can spin into something that can justify charges. Second, he’s sending a message to his friends in high places that he’s being a good leftist soldier. This is what you have to do to show the flag when leftist billionaires have funded your political career. And third, he just wants to start trouble in any form it can take, so that when it happens, he’s ready to blame the Trump administration.

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The one political advantage the left has over the right is that it knows in advance what it is planning to do. It knows in advance just how it plans to blame Republicans for the problems it plans to cause.

There are two ways this could go. One is for ICE to fulfill its mission without incident, giving Krasner nothing to work with. Or, two, Krasner’s rhetoric gives someone an idea to do something that provokes an ICE agent or two, which then leads to escalation and a viral video. Once he gets his hands on that, he can work his leftist, Soros-funded magic.

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