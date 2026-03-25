The Virginia Gerrymandering Ballot Initiative Is Deviously and Deceptively Worded

Despite a legal setback, Virginia Democrats’ egregiously gerrymandered congressional map could pass because of language that fools the voters of the state.

In February, a Roanoke College poll showed that over 50% of Virginia voters opposed the gerrymandered Congressional map, which would likely leave the state with a single Republican representative in Congress. While around 48% of Virginia voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump in 2024, the redrawn map could grossly disenfranchise them. And therefore, the Democrats wrote the ballot initiative about the map to be thoroughly confusing and inaccurate.

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A concerned Virginia voter shared the language of the gerrymandering ballot initiative with PJ Media, and the wording is so manipulative and deceptive that it’s almost terrifying. It asks:

“Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 Census?”

There are multiple points to consider. First of all, this gerrymandering has nothing to do with “fairness.” The redrawn map is set to give Democrats a ten-to-one advantage for the state’s House seats, according to Off the Press, handing near-total control of the state to Democrats. This is literally the opposite of fair; it is a blatant attempt to rig the state permanently in favor of one political party.

This is why the Virginia GOP referred to the map as “Orwellian.” The Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy noted that the map drawn up five years ago was, in fact, a fair and bipartisan one, and the Democrats are trying to change it precisely because they don’t want a fair, bipartisan map.

“That is about as Orwellian as it gets.”



Democrats are LYING to voters because they know their gerrymandering power grab is unpopular and wrong.

pic.twitter.com/94PR8ogFmt — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) February 15, 2026

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Secondly, calling it “temporary” is not strictly inaccurate, but it is cleverly manipulative. Yes, it will be possible to reverse the gerrymandered map in the future. But by then, Democrats will have become so entrenched and so overwhelmingly in control of the state that efforts to reverse the takeover likely won’t really matter. Democrats never surrender power easily, no matter how dishonestly and unjustly they obtained it.

The map is such a blatant power grab from Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) and Co. that even some leftists and neutral observers have balked at it. Virginia Commonwealth University Associate Professor Alex Keena explained, “In order to give Democrats a 10-1 advantage, mapmakers must pack Republicans into one ‘safe’ district and ‘crack’ Republican support across the remaining districts to create Democratic majorities.” The Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy expanded on that explanation:

Where once Northern Virginia’s population density meant districts were compact, now they’ll stretch hundreds of miles taking constituents hours to drive across. Those in NoVA will see less of their elected officials, who now will spend time a hundred miles away. Under the plan, rural voters, lacking Members of Congress who will understand and fight to represent farmers, miners, blue-collar workers, and rural communities will have even less access to their representatives.

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If you live in Virginia or know someone who does, make sure you spread the truth about this insidious ballot initiative, especially since early voting is already underway.

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