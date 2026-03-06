The Morning Briefing: Trump's Not Taking His Eyes Off of the Narcoterrorist Cartels

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Many, many thanks to Chris for filling in for me on very short notice. My sister and niece blew into town unannounced from Michigan to surprise me and were only here for 36 hours. Chris kindly offered to free up some time for me to spend with them.

We've talked about it before, but it's worth repeating — President Trump and his administration work at a furious pace compared to previous administrations. The president's work ethic infuses the entire administration, which enables everyone to keep a lot of balls in the air. That's a very good thing given how many messes were inherited from the Biden administration and the general state of the world today.

It would almost be understandable of President Trump and his team got preoccupied with what's happening in one part of the world and lost temporary focus in another. Not this crew. Despite everything going on in the Middle East, Team Trump is still focused on the major problems on this side of the world.

This is from Catherine:

"The cartels that operate in this hemisphere are the ISIS and the Al-Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere," and must face similar counterterrorism measures, stated Trump advisor Stephen Miller. As the Shield of the Americas Summit is set to convene in Florida, Miller, the deputy chief of staff for policy, laid out the Trump administration's priorities in combatting narcoterrorism in the Western hemisphere and how the new Monroe Doctrine will play out. Criminal cartels and dictators who protect them have fueled crime, death, and chaos in the Americas for long enough.

As someone who has long prioritized border issues, I've always liked President Trump's overall approach to the situation. His attention to the cartels has amazed me, though. Border problems have always been whitewashed by both Republicans and Democrats for decades, but the cartels have almost completely been ignored.

I was on a Japanese television show during Trump's first term that had nine pro-Trump people and nine anti-Trump people. We had an extended discussion about immigration and it was full of stories about plucky restaurant people and farm workers. I admonished the anti-Trump crowd, saying that none of them ever discuss any of the dangerous stuff. I asked if any of them had even heard of the Sinaloa Cartel, which is the largest organized crime group in the Western Hemisphere. I was met with blank stares.

Trump's labeling of the cartels as terrorist organizations has brought a level of seriousness to dealing with them that was long overdue. Miller went on to say that "we are not going to cede an inch of territory in this hemisphere to our enemies or our adversaries."

This attitude is yet another thing that we all hope carries over after President Trump is out of office. If someone from this administration succeeds him in the White House that won't be a worry. If the Democrats take the presidency back, they might send a liaison to the cartels.

I probably shouldn't put that out in the Universe.

Have a great weekend, everyone.

