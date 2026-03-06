The Morning Briefing: Trump's Not Taking His Eyes Off of the Narcoterrorist Cartels

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Uzubuk felt that his joyful approach to his slaughterhouse days were what made him the haikuist that he'd become.
Many, many thanks to Chris for filling in for me on very short notice. My sister and niece blew into town unannounced from Michigan to surprise me and were only here for 36 hours. Chris kindly offered to free up some time for me to spend with them.
We've talked about it before, but it's worth repeating — President Trump and his administration work at a furious pace compared to previous administrations. The president's work ethic infuses the entire administration, which enables everyone to keep a lot of balls in the air. That's a very good thing given how many messes were inherited from the Biden administration and the general state of the world today.
It would almost be understandable of President Trump and his team got preoccupied with what's happening in one part of the world and lost temporary focus in another. Not this crew. Despite everything going on in the Middle East, Team Trump is still focused on the major problems on this side of the world.
"The cartels that operate in this hemisphere are the ISIS and the Al-Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere," and must face similar counterterrorism measures, stated Trump advisor Stephen Miller.
As the Shield of the Americas Summit is set to convene in Florida, Miller, the deputy chief of staff for policy, laid out the Trump administration's priorities in combatting narcoterrorism in the Western hemisphere and how the new Monroe Doctrine will play out. Criminal cartels and dictators who protect them have fueled crime, death, and chaos in the Americas for long enough.
As someone who has long prioritized border issues, I've always liked President Trump's overall approach to the situation. His attention to the cartels has amazed me, though. Border problems have always been whitewashed by both Republicans and Democrats for decades, but the cartels have almost completely been ignored.
I was on a Japanese television show during Trump's first term that had nine pro-Trump people and nine anti-Trump people. We had an extended discussion about immigration and it was full of stories about plucky restaurant people and farm workers. I admonished the anti-Trump crowd, saying that none of them ever discuss any of the dangerous stuff. I asked if any of them had even heard of the Sinaloa Cartel, which is the largest organized crime group in the Western Hemisphere. I was met with blank stares.
Trump's labeling of the cartels as terrorist organizations has brought a level of seriousness to dealing with them that was long overdue. Miller went on to say that "we are not going to cede an inch of territory in this hemisphere to our enemies or our adversaries."
This attitude is yet another thing that we all hope carries over after President Trump is out of office. If someone from this administration succeeds him in the White House that won't be a worry. If the Democrats take the presidency back, they might send a liaison to the cartels.
I probably shouldn't put that out in the Universe.
Have a great weekend, everyone.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
March 5, 2026
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. EPIC FURY: Trump's Play to Starve the Dragon?
Admiral Brad Cooper: U.S. Takes Out 30 Iranian Ships as Major Warship Burns
Trump Advisor Compares Narcoterrorists to ISIS, Vows Similar Countermeasures
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. The Weirdest Thing Just Happened in Ukraine... Again
The Diplomatic Reset in Venezuela Is Official
UPDATE: Trump to Replace Noem at DHS With Mullin
U.S. Military Rejects Iranian Claims of Downing F-15E
Gavin Newsom Goes Full Antisemite
Hmmm...CNN to Enter the ‘Truth Business’? Paramount-Skydance Chief Makes Big Claim
Rabbi Michael Barclay's Wednesday Iran War Update
Trump Calls for GOP to Pass SAVE America Act, Protect Kids From Trans Ideology
👉Gavin Newsom Is a Small, Unserious Man Who Is Failing to Meet the Moment
From Bud Light to Netflix, Traditional Americans Keep Winning the War on ‘Woke’
The Postal Service Is Running Out of Money Again. Imagine That.
Iran’s Strategy to Defeat America, Shatter the MAGA Movement, and End Trump’s Presidency
Churchill Saw the Cold War Coming
Bill Clinton Can Find a Loophole in a Stop Sign. Now He’s Rewriting His Oath Record.
53 Dems Vote Against Calling Iran the Biggest State Sponsor of Terror
Townhall Mothership
Schlichter. Iran Is Merely a Chess Piece in a Much Bigger Game
Federal Court Sentences Illegal Alien to Prison for $343K SNAP Benefits Fraud
Senator Tim Sheehy Helps to Forcibly Remove Crazed Protester During Senate Hearing
Trump Tops Obama in Own-Party Approval As MAGA Continues to Place Their Faith in the President
Canada Can't Tell You If Its Red Flag Laws Work, But We Can
Even the Anti-Gunners Agree About SCOTUS and the Hemani Case
California's Anti-Gun AG Wants to Dictate Law to Rest of Nation
It's a Crime What the Left Is Doing to the West; UPDATE: It's Trump's Fault
Confirmed: Iran's Mullahs In Serious Power Battle with IRGC Over Nepo Babytollah
Iranian Simps Brand Torpedo Attack a 'War Crime' - They're Idiots and Here's Why
U.S. and Venezuela Restore Diplomatic Relations in New Major Breakthrough
Let's do this! Senator Mike Lee Drops New National Constitutional Carry Bill
NYT Publishes Op-Ed by Guy Who Lost His Security Clearance for Leaking to Iran
MS NOW Producer Notes That Markwayne Mullin Is the Only Senator Without a Bachelor's Degree
Katie Couric Asks Gavin Newsom If He Has a 'Zoolander Problem' (Being 'Ridiculously Good Looking')
VIP
VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Thursday Essay: One Intel Coup After Another
The Surprising Place Where We Could See New U.S. Military Bases
The Quarter-Zip Craze Might Say Something Surprising About Young Men
The Islamic Republic of Iran Chooses a New Leader, But He May Not Be the One in Charge
From Pharaoh to Freedom: How the Exodus Foreshadows Our Salvation in Christ
What Did Human Females See in Neanderthal Males That Caused Them to Mate?
Welcome to 'World Of Lawsuits'
It’s Trump’s Republican Party, and Even Obama Should Be Jealous
Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Gender Goblins Down Under Hijack Women’s Day
You Don’t Have to Be Worried About Texas Anymore
Chinese Communist Party Sides With Iran’s Regime While Funding Protests in USA
Around the Interwebz
Great show. ‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2 Eyes Spring Start At London’s Pinewood Studios
Workers report watching Ray-Ban Meta-shot footage of people using the bathroom
7 Disney Villains Inspired by Real People
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Fertility, 1977 #artbots #dali pic.twitter.com/BC97xrYEx2— Salvador Dalí (@artist_dali) February 26, 2026
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
It's been a while since we had an Amy Macdonald two-fer.
Weekend Bonus
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member