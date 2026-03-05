Gavin Newsom Goes Full Antisemite

California’s golden boy just took the mask off. At an event in San Francisco this week, Gavin Newsom finally said the quiet part out loud, and it wasn’t pretty. While promoting his new self-congratulatory memoir, Young Man in a Hurry, Newsom told a friendly audience that critics were “appropriately” calling Israel an “apartheid” state.

That one word — “appropriately” — wasn’t a slip. It was a tell.

And a terrifying one.

Remember, Newsom is not only the governor of the largest state in the union, but he’s also a top contender, if not the frontrunner, for the 2028 Democratic nomination for president. His words signal not just his own moral collapse but the direction of his party. The Democratic Party’s flirtation with antisemitism has turned into a full-blown affair, and Newsom is now leading the dance.

None of this happened overnight. Barack Obama mainstreamed hostility toward Israel within Democratic circles; the antisemitic wing of the party has grown louder and more powerful ever since. Obama taught the base that hostility to the Jewish state and even Jews was not a bug but a feature of the modern left. It only got worse from there. The “Squad” made it fashionable to call Israel a “racist endeavor.” Campus activists followed suit with chants of “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea,” and the Democratic Party has realized that this faction of the party is too powerful not to pander to.

There’s no truth in the “apartheid” smear. Apartheid in South Africa meant denying an entire race the right to vote, forcing them into separate schools, hospitals, and bathrooms, and locking segregation into law.

Israel is nothing like that. It’s not even remotely close.

Arabs make up about 20% of Israel’s population. They can vote, serve in the military, and hold seats in government. There are no “Jews only” fountains, no segregated buses.

For Newsom to call Israel an apartheid state isn’t mere slander, either. It’s an old antisemitic tactic dressed up in leftist jargon.

“Newsom’s ‘apartheid’ smear is a ‘blood libel’ that has spurred antisemitic mobs to target Jews and Jewish institutions, often with deadly results — including in his own California,” writes the New York Post editorial board.

The gov once claimed a presidential candidate should be a “repairer of the breach,” yet he’s instead widening divisions — and adding to the pressure on Jews, one of the country’s most vulnerable minorities. At the same event, Newsom said he’d consider ending US military support for Israel — even as Iranian missiles flew through Israeli skies, aiming to kill civilians across the Jewish state. Days before, Newsom repeated a claim that the United States and Israel had bombed a school in Iran — without waiting for the facts.

In short, he’s taking the side of the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism over Israel.

Newsom isn’t just some newbie on the political stage. He’s been grooming himself for the presidency for years. Every policy decision he makes, every public statement, is designed to serve the purpose of delivering him the Democratic Party’s nomination in 2028.

This is who Gavin Newsom has always been. He knows exactly what he’s doing. He sees which direction his party is heading. It’s toward the antisemitic fringe, and he’s running in the same direction in a hurry.

