Bill Clinton Can Find a Loophole in a Stop Sign. Now He’s Rewriting His Oath Record.

During President Bill Clinton's closed-door deposition last week before the House Oversight Committee and its chair, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), he was asked a direct question about his track record in legal testimony: whether he'd ever lied in a deposition or under oath.

Clinton shot back a "No" without blinking. Then the photos got shoved in front of him, showing him with Epstein. His lawyer tried snatching some away, but Clinton looked them over, called Epstein "odd," and swore he never spotted any criminal activity.

Slick Willie stuck to his story that he never set foot on Epstein's private island, Little St. James, and kept contact to a minimum after his White House days. Clinton also denied any sexual contact with young women or girls Epstein introduced to him, while claiming he had no clue about the trafficking ring.

Oh, Billy, you slimy legend, acting like your oath record's cleaner than a whistle. That clown has the gall to pretend the 1990s never happened. You know, like when his lies lit up Washington like a dumpster fire.

Back in 1994, Paula Jones sued Clinton for sexual harassment from his time as Arkansas Governor. During his sworn deposition for that case, Clinton flat-out denied a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Unfortunately for the Slick'ster, proof began piling up: her testimony, tapes, even DNA on that famous blue dress, showing he lied through his teeth.

The House impeached Clinton in December 1998 on perjury and obstruction of justice. The votes were 228-206 on perjury and 221-212 on obstruction, but the Senate acquitted him in 1999, falling short of the two-thirds needed: 45-55 on perjury and 50-50 on obstruction.

It's such a joke that he was able to easily slip away.

But the stains stuck.

The fallout didn't stop at impeachment; the courts hammered him harder, as U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright slapped Clinton with civil contempt for his bogus testimony in the Jones suit, and a fine of about $90,000 for misleading answers that gummed up justice and tacked on legal costs.

Arkansas yanked his law license for five years after he later admitted to making false statements under oath. The U.S. Supreme Court also barred him from practicing there.

Independent Counsel Robert Ray cut a deal to drop criminal charges if Clinton owned up to the misleading deposition answers and took the penalties. All of this mess stemmed from his Lewinsky denials, which he first publicly peddled before confessing on national TV.

Bill Clinton can find a loophole in a stop sign, illustrating that he's the king of weaseling, twisting words with arguments like "it depends upon what the meaning of the word 'is' is" to dodge the obvious.

Years later, Epstein crashed the party. Jeffrey Epstein, convicted sex trafficker, hobnobbed with politicians, stars, and bigwigs before dying in his cell in 2019 while dealing with fresh charges.

His partner in crime, femme fatale Ghislaine Maxwell, got nailed for sex trafficking and is sitting in prison, serving a 20-year sentence.

Flight logs peg Clinton on Epstein's jet multiple times in the early 2000s for charity gigs abroad. Epstein popped into the White House over a dozen times during Clinton's terms. In his book, Clinton griped that hanging with Epstein brought more trouble than it was worth.

During last week's deposition, Clinton backed off a claim that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker rode the plane. Pritzker denied it hard, calling Clinton "clearly" mistaken. Clinton chuckled at some pics, said he didn't email much himself and leaned on aides for that. He swore Epstein seemed weird but never gave off criminal vibes.

Riiiiight. This from the guy whose "never lied" brag ignores a mountain of court smackdowns.

As PJ Media readers know, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was grilled, too, but she denied knowing Epstein's dirty deeds and urged President Donald Trump to testify under oath because his name had surfaced in the Epstein files.

Comer said Clinton's words cleared Trump of any ties, but Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif) pushed back, demanding Trump also face the panel. This whole circus shines a spotlight on Bill's endless parade of sleaze.

Like a political version of running back Barry Sanders, he's dodged scandals like Whitewater's shady real estate probe, which dragged on forever without changes. He pardoned fugitive financier Marc Rich on the last day in the White House, leaving a stink of favoritism, and I think he was setting things up with Rich for a favor to be named later. The Clinton Foundation raked in millions while Hillary ran the State Department, fanning the flames of conflict.

And the women?

Gennifer Flowers spilled the beans on an affair Clinton had first denied. Juanita Broaddrick accused him of rape in his Arkansas days, with Bill calling her charges bunk. Kathleen Willey claimed he groped her in the Oval Office. More piled on, all of which he denied, but that pattern screams entitlement. Charm is Clinton's shield, but when confronted with facts, it fails faster than a monkey eating a cupcake.

Faith in big shots tanks when ex-presidents gaslight like this, rewriting history to suit their ego.

Willie, please spare us the innocent act. Your "model witness" routine is as believable as the Democrats putting U.S. citizens first. You've lied, cheated the system, and cozied up to swine like Epstein while claiming blinders.

Own it, or keep fooling yourself.

This deposition is just the latest chapter in a book of baloney. What happens when a witness, under oath, denies ever lying while also under oath? Dollars to donuts, Bill gets a strongly worded memo and not much more.

Leaders like him set the bar so low that an ant would have a hard time walking under it.

Time to call it what it is: A lifetime of lies catching up, one deposition at a time.

