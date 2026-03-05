53 Dems Vote Against Calling Iran the Biggest State Sponsor of Terror

More than 50 Democrats were unwilling to commit themselves to the incontrovertible fact that Iran’s Islamic regime is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.

Advertisement

Rapid Response 47 shared the final vote tally on labeling Iran’s regime the biggest state sponsor of terrorism, a title which the U.S. State Department has given it for decades. The resolution passed the House in spite of the jihad-loving Democrats:

53 Democrats just voted against reaffirming that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism — something State Departments of both parties have declared since 1984.



They're sick. pic.twitter.com/1QqSgEiipi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2026

There are multiple genocidal dictatorships in the world, including the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). There are also numerous Muslim governments and governmental entities that sponsor terrorism to the tune of billions of dollars, including the Qatari regime and the Palestinian Authority. But no other government has provided more support to global terrorism than the Islamic regime of Iran.

Related: Admiral Brad Cooper: U.S. Takes Out 30 Iranian Ships as Major Warship Burns

That is a truth with a significant amount of evidence behind it. We’re not simply talking about the number of bodies, although Iran’s regime likely wins the prize for the biggest massacre of recent history in killing between 30,000 and 40,000 of its own people during the 2026 protests. But technically the CCP has more victims throughout its history than any other regime. What makes Iran’s Islamic dictatorship stand out is its huge and complex web of jihad, which stretches around the globe and impacts dozens of countries.

Advertisement

As the White House wrote at the start of Operation Epic Fury, “For nearly half a century, the Islamic Republic of Iran …has killed and maimed American citizens and service members through its own forces and proxy militias. More Americans have been killed by Iran than any other terrorist regime on Earth.”

Iran’s regime also helped orchestrate the 2023 Hamas Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, the worst day of slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

In September 2025, the U.S. Stare Department designated multiple Iran-aligned militia groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, including Harakat al-Nujaba, Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Kata’ib al-Imam Ali. But that’s just one part of a half a century of the Islamic regime’s jihad promotion.

For instance, from the American Jewish Committee:

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, one of the key priorities of the Iranian regime has been exporting its revolution abroad ...Iran is considered the “foremost state sponsor of terrorism,” providing “a range of support, including financial, training, and equipment, to [terrorist] groups around the world – particularly Hezbollah,” according to the U.S. State Department. Tehran has used its proxy army of more than a dozen militias and terror groups across the Middle East with outposts around the world to help foment instability, carry out attacks, and expand the scope of the Islamic Revolution. Those groups, some with their own political parties to infiltrate or take over local governments, answer to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a paramilitary body formed in 1979 to protect Iran’s fundamentalist regime. Its special operations unit, the elite Quds Force, has provided arms, training, and financial support to militias and political movements across the Middle East: Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, the Palestinian Territories, Syria, and Yemen.

Advertisement

But the Democrats hate Donald Trump more than they hate the Iranian regime.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international conflicts and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.