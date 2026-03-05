U.S. Military Rejects Iranian Claims of Downing F-15E

The U.S. military came out on Thursday morning emphatically to deny rumors circulating online that the Iranian regime had taken out an American F-15E over Iran.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shared a post on X on the morning of March 5, fact-checking the F-15E report and clarifying the truth:

🚫 Rumors circulating on social media of a U.S. F-15E crash in Iran early Wednesday are baseless and NOT TRUE. pic.twitter.com/yuLoN5cJ0h — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 5, 2026

The Week detailed the original false report and how Ayatollah Khamenei-sympathizing Turkish media fueled the claims:

As the US attack on Iran intensifies, reports began to circulate in Iranian media that the country’s troops managed to shoot down a US F-15E fighter jet. However, the US Central Command has rubbished the reports. Multiple videos surfaced on social media on Wednesday night, prompting claims that an F-15E Strike Eagle may have been shot down over southwestern Iran. Turkish media outlets began reporting this, adding that the crew managed to abandon the plane and were rescued by IDF forces along with the Americans.

It is not clear where the rumor started, but it is possible that Iranian regime sources were attempting to claim a win, even as their naval and military forces are being rapidly destroyed. As noted above, Turkish media fueled the problem, and Turkish dictator Recep Erdoğan previously expressed his sorrow over the elimination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Even so, since then, the Iranian regime has fired a missile at Turkey.

Then again, the rumor mill on social media is such that sometimes even anti-regime accounts jump to conclusions about and misframe reports, so it is difficult to pinpoint a rumor source. But from wherever the F-15E report originated, fortunately, it is not true.

The Iranian regime's ability to impact U.S. forces and regional partners is rapidly declining, while American combat power continues to build. pic.twitter.com/21TXHbWwFi — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 5, 2026

At least six Americans have died since the beginning of Operation Epic Fury. The names of four of the fallen troops are Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, Sgt. Declan J. Coady, and Capt. Cody A. Khork, as the U.S. Army announced on March 3. The following day, Iowa mourned a fifth soldier, Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Waukee. The final casualty is believed to be Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marz, but the Army has not confirmed that.

The Iran operation is likely to last for about a month, though estimates are not set in stone. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans defeated proposed restrictions on the Iranian operation. Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated in an official press conference, “The Iranian Navy rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf. [It’s] combat ineffective, decimated, destroyed, defeated — pick your adjective. In fact, last night, we sunk their prize ship, the ‘Soleimani.’” The ship was named after the late Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani, who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans.

Pray for our troops deployed overseas, their families, and those mourning their courageous fallen heroes, as this conflict is likely to continue for at least several weeks.

