BREAKING: Senate Defeats Restrictions on Iran Operation

Senate Republicans shot down a war powers resolution that abortively aimed to restrict the Trump administration’s ongoing joint operation with Israel against the terrorist regime of Iran.

While the Constitution does require that Congress be involved in an official declaration of war, there has not been an official declaration of war on Iran, just as there has not been for military strikes since World War II. And the president does have executive authority to order military actions in necessity. After half a century of the Islamic regime of Iran attacking Americans directly or through proxies, the justification for Operation Epic Fury is obvious — to everyone except Democrat ideologues and Rand Paul, apparently.

By a vote of 47-53, the #Senate did not agree to the motion to discharge from Foreign Relations Committee, S.J. Res.104, Kaine Iran War Powers Resolution.



GOP Senator Paul voted in favor.



Democrat Senator Fetterman voted No. — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) March 4, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated in an official press conference, “The Iranian Navy rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf. [It’s] combat ineffective, decimated, destroyed, defeated, pick your adjective. In fact, last night, we sunk their prize ship, the ‘Soleimani’.” The ship was named after the late Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani, who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans.

U.S. forces have struck or sunk to the bottom of the ocean more than 20 ships from the Iranian regime. Last night, CENTCOM added a Soleimani-class warship to the list. pic.twitter.com/KgW8cS726P — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 4, 2026

He added, “In fact, yesterday, in the Indian Ocean, and we'll play it on the screen there, an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo, quiet death.”

Even more impressively, Gen. Dan Caine stated March 4, “As of this morning, CENTCOM is making steady progress. Iran's theater ballistic missile shots fired are down 86% from the first day of fighting, with a 23% decrease just in the last 24 hours. Their one-way attack drone shots are down 73% from the opening day.”

More fake news from the Iranian regime:

🚫The regime claims U.S. forces are withdrawing.

🚫They say they sank a U.S. destroyer.

🚫IRGC claims to have taken down U.S. fighter aircraft.

🚫The regime says they killed 100 U.S. Marines.

ALL LIES.



Reality:

✅U.S. forces are… pic.twitter.com/X0P0X4VdTa — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 4, 2026

It would be foolish to halt the operation and allow the Iranian regime to regroup. Fortunately, Senate Republicans and one Democrat made the right choice today. Scott McClallen wrote for Townhall:

Senators voted 47-53 on Senate Joint Resolution 104, which aimed to order the removal of U.S. armed forces from Iran that haven’t been authorized by Congress. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) crossed over the aisle and voted with Republicans while Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted with Democrats.

Operation Epic Fury continues full throttle.

