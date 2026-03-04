BREAKING: Senate Defeats Restrictions on Iran Operation

Catherine Salgado | 6:20 PM on March 04, 2026
Senate Republicans shot down a war powers resolution that abortively aimed to restrict the Trump administration’s ongoing joint operation with Israel against the terrorist regime of Iran.

While the Constitution does require that Congress be involved in an official declaration of war, there has not been an official declaration of war on Iran, just as there has not been for military strikes since World War II. And the president does have executive authority to order military actions in necessity. After half a century of the Islamic regime of Iran attacking Americans directly or through proxies, the justification for Operation Epic Fury is obvious — to everyone except Democrat ideologues and Rand Paul, apparently.

Related: U.S. Sub Sinks Iranian Warship, First Such Hit Since WWII

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated in an official press conference, “The Iranian Navy rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf. [It’s] combat ineffective, decimated, destroyed, defeated, pick your adjective. In fact, last night, we sunk their prize ship, the ‘Soleimani’.” The ship was named after the late Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani, who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans.

He added, “In fact, yesterday, in the Indian Ocean, and we'll play it on the screen there, an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo, quiet death.”

Even more impressively, Gen. Dan Caine stated March 4, “As of this morning, CENTCOM is making steady progress. Iran's theater ballistic missile shots fired are down 86% from the first day of fighting, with a 23% decrease just in the last 24 hours. Their one-way attack drone shots are down 73% from the opening day.”

It would be foolish to halt the operation and allow the Iranian regime to regroup. Fortunately, Senate Republicans and one Democrat made the right choice today. Scott McClallen wrote for Townhall:

Senators voted 47-53 on Senate Joint Resolution 104, which aimed to order the removal of U.S. armed forces from Iran that haven’t been authorized by Congress. 

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) crossed over the aisle and voted with Republicans while Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted with Democrats. 

Operation Epic Fury continues full throttle.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international events and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

