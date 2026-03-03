Army Releases Names of Fallen U.S. Heroes in Iran

The U.S. Army has released the name of four of the six brave American service members killed during Operation Epic Fury.

The names of the fallen troops are Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, Sgt. Declan J. Coady, and Capt. Cody A. Khork.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the deaths of four U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers supporting Operation Epic Fury on March 1st.



“We honor our fallen Heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation.” said Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve. pic.twitter.com/r4zBm3hfyt — U.S. Army Reserve (@USArmyReserve) March 4, 2026

There were two other casualties from the operation against the Iranian regime as of Monday, but the Army did not release their names, possibly because not all the next of kin have been notified.

In a video message on Sunday, President Donald Trump lauded the fallen American troops as “true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives.” After half a century of the Islamic regime of Iran killing and kidnapping Americans directly or through terror proxies, this war is necessary, but sadly military victories always come at a great cost.

In that same video, Trump somberly admitted, “And sadly, there will likely be more [casualties] before it ends, that's the way it is.” He vowed, however, that the military chain of command from himself — the commander-in-chief — on down would be doing everything possible to avoid American casualties while maximizing the devastating impact on the enemy in Iran. “We continue this mission,” the president stated, “to crush the threat of the terrorist regime. We will easily prevail.”

The Trump administration has emphasized the necessity and justice of this operation against the Iranian regime, and Trump himself stated on Tuesday that rather than Israeli officials or anyone else strong-arming him into deciding on the strike, it was the imminent threat of an Iranian strike that spurred him to green-light it.

Replying to a question about Israel supposedly "forc[ing] his hand," Trump calmly stated, "No, I might have forced their hand. You see, we were having negotiations with these lunatics, and it was my opinion that they were going to attack first. They were going to attack. If we didn't do it, they were going to attack first. I felt strongly about that."

He added a further explanation to refute the argument that the Iranian regime was seeking peace (which it never has): "And we have great negotiators, great people, people that do this very successfully, and have done it all their lives — very successful — and based on the way the negotiation was going, I think they were going to attack first. And I didn't want that to happen."

God bless our troops and all those leaders involved in Operation Epic Fury from Trump on down. And may God bring all the service members still overseas safely home to their loved ones.

