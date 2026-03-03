Trump Denies Israel ‘Forced His Hand,’ Says Imminent Iranian Attack Spurred His Decision

President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth summarily demolished the argument from Jew-haters that the Israeli government forced the USA into a joint strike on Iran’s regime.

Despite what Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and the rest of the Jihad Squad claim, Israel didn’t strong-arm the United States into Operation Epic Fury. The Iranian terrorist regime brought it all upon themselves.

The fact is that the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and co. were treating this administration the way they have treated almost every U.S. administration over decades. They defied the U.S., funded the terrorists who attacked our troops and our allies, screamed "death to America" over and over, and demanded we lie down and take it. But this time, it didn't turn out the way it usually does. Unlike Barack Obama or Joe Biden, who rewarded Iranian jihad, Donald Trump grew tired of being pushed around.

A reporter asked Trump during a press conference if Israel "forced" his hand on the Operation Epic Fury strikes. Trump coolly replied, "No, I might have forced their hand. You see, we were having negotiations with these lunatics, and it was my opinion that they were going to attack first. They were going to attack. If we didn't do it, they were going to attack first. I felt strongly about that."

Trump's first priority and duty is to the American people. Democrats think we should always prioritize foreign terrorists, tyrants, and dictators, and that's why they're furious about this. Think of how much American money went to the Ayatollah's regime through the hands of Democrats.

At a certain point, America has to face reality about Islamic dictatorships and acknowledge that Muslim sacred texts have been commanding jihad against non-Muslims for some 1,400 years, and that the endless violence and conflict is not going to stop because of diplomacy. We have been at war with Iran's regime for half a century, and eventually one government or the other must concede defeat. Hence Trump observed, "And we have great negotiators, great people, people that do this very successfully, and have done it all their lives — very successful — and based on the way the negotiation was going, I think they were going to attack first. And I didn't want that to happen."

Trump therefore preempted them with Operation Epic Fury, as Hegseth confirmed. "So if anything, I might have forced Israel's hand," Trump added. "But Israel was ready, and we were ready, and we've had a — a very, very powerful impact."

Indeed, the U.S. and Israel have taken out much of Iran's leadership, including Khamenei himself, not to mention dozens of significant military targets. Trump said he was potentially willing to negotiate with what's left of Iran's regime, but hopefully he will not let them stall and rebuild, because they will simply try to buy time before returning to their endless jihad against Israel and the USA.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also dropped some truth bombs today, but you can read about that in my colleague Sarah Anderson's piece. It's a remarkable time to be alive.

