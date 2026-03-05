Trump Calls for GOP to Pass SAVE America Act, Protect Kids From Trans Ideology

The SAVE America Act would require that voters provide proof of citizenship and IDs to register and vote in federal elections, which ought to be a non-controversial and bipartisan issue. But as Democrats aggressively oppose the act and even Senate Republican leadership stalls a vote, it is not surprising that Donald Trump is frustrated.

Describing the election integrity fight as for “the Soul of our Nation,” President Trump issued two posts on his Truth Social platform Thursday, insisting the SAVE America Act needs to pass immediately and that there must on no account be a watering down of the Act’s provisions. He also added critiques of radical transgender ideology to his second post, clearly laying out his domestic priorities at the moment even as he also oversees the Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

In his first post, Trump was as blunt as possible: “The Republicans MUST DO, with PASSION, and at the expense of everything else, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT - And not the watered down version. This is a Country Defining fight for the Soul of our Nation!”

The president followed that up with a second post:

THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! 1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!). 2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP IN ORDER TO VOTE. 3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!). 4. NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS. 5. NO TRANSGENDER MUTILATION SURGERY FOR CHILDREN, WITHOUT THE EXPRESS WRITTEN APPROVAL OF THE PARENTS.

The very fact that Democrats have made it perfectly clear they oppose the most basic citizenship proof requirements to vote is a graphic illustration of the fact that their future political strategies all depend upon illegal votes. The same Democrats who want endless paperwork and/or IDs to shovel snow, attend political events, purchase guns, and visit the doctor’s office only become squeamish about ID when it comes to elections.

Then again, this is the same party that supports mutilating children and making girls play against boys twice their size, so any stretch of insanity from them is not surprising.

The House of Representatives already passed the SAVE America Act, but despite promising more than once that he would force a vote on the legislation, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) has, as usual, been proving a lot more talk than action. The delay has worked in favor of the Democrats, who induced a partial government shutdown in order to defund the Department of Homeland Security.

In fact, Thune continues to face criticism from Republicans for not bringing the SAVE America Act to a vote. Hopefully, Donald Trump also remembers Thune’s incompetence or apathy, as Thune recommends that the president endorse RINO Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) over hardcore MAGA Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican Senate primary runoff race.

If there is anything this endless quibbling about obviously necessary election integrity legislation has highlighted, it is that we need senators totally dedicated to the Republican base’s agenda and the integrity of our elections and Constitution, rather than moderates who are more interested in their own careers than in standing up for their constituents.

