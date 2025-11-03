The Morning Briefing: Dems Would Love to Cancel John Fetterman Right About Now

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Estorzon often felt as if he were a jug of backwoods moonshine bobbing along in a sea of pear Schnapps.

Advertisement

In these most bitterly divided political times here in the United States, it's rare to be surprised by anything that happens on the other side, especially if you write about the news five days a week. Yeah, the Democrats keep finding new lows to hit, but the novelty bled out of that a long time ago. For the most part, we know what we're getting from the Dems.

A lot of that has to do with the fact that so many mediocrities have failed upwards and become power players in the Democratic Party. They're not capable of doing anything that is original enough to surprise anyone. That's really been on full display during this latest government shutdown. The two Democratic leaders in Congress — Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jefferies — have simply been belching up tired talking points that haven't had any of the effect that they want them to. Dullards to the end, they have been doing the same thing every day for over a month.

The one exception to the lack of surprises is Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman. I mean, we all got this one wrong. And not by a little bit.

When Fetterman first came into the Senate after flipping the retiring Republican Pat Toomey's seat in the Red Trickle 2022 midterms, we were all convinced that he was a left-of-left commie. All of the weirdness of his first several months in office didn't help anything. He kept showing up for work dressed like Woody Harrelson's weed dealer. Then he disappeared for what we were all convinced was another stroke (he had one during the primaries) that the Dems were covering up to hang onto their slim majority.

He was apparently taking a break for major depression, which just goes to show what even limited exposure to Chuck Schumer can do (I had to).

Anyway, it was all a lot, and didn't do anything to disabuse us of our notions about Fetterman's politics.

Something strange began to happen during the Democrats' disintegration last year. The Senator who began his career with a public mental health break started sounding far more sane than any of his Democratic colleagues. Low bar, true, especially when the guy at the top has lost it. The more Fetterman talked, however, the more he reminded us of an earlier time in American politics. A time when every word out of a Democrat's mouth wasn't bat-guano crazy. A time when conversations across the political aisle could be had and, even if the two sides still disagreed, they didn't hate each other.

Advertisement

I'm old enough to remember those times.

Fetterman has not been toeing the Democratic company line regarding the shutdown, and he's getting louder about it. This is from something Matt wrote over the weekend:

John Fetterman is done playing nice. The Pennsylvania senator has decided to light his own colleagues on fire over the ongoing government shutdown—and frankly, it's about time someone did. While Senate Democrats have spent the past month pretending the crisis is all the GOP’s fault, Fetterman has blown up that narrative by calling it what it is: self-inflicted chaos. In a stunning interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, Fetterman didn’t just criticize the Democratic Party line—he bulldozed it. “Americans are not leverage,” he said, as food assistance programs teetered on collapse with SNAP benefits hours away from drying up. “This is not some sh—y gameshow about who’s winning or whatever.”

That's gonna leave a mark.

It's the Democrats who have repeatedly refused to fund all of the things that they pretend they're worried about not being funded. Everyone knows that. They've even brought in His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama to blame Republicans for the shutdown, but it's not working. If we are going to end this madness anytime soon, more Democrats are going to have to start being as honest and outraged as Fetterman.

Fetterman also wandered off the reservation with some remarks in a recent interview about California Governor Gavin Newsom, which Matt also wrote about.

While it's fun remembering olden times when Fetterman acts like a Democrat from the 20th century, I don't have any high hopes about a permanent return to what uses to be normalcy. What impresses me about Fetterman is that he's still pretty far left on most issues. We were right about most of it. He's just willing to consider options that stray away from mundane Democratic National Committee talking points.

Advertisement

He also may be considerate of Pennsylvania's recent shift away from blue state status to something more purple. A United States Senator who pays attention to all of his constituents? That would be really old school.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

OK, I'll get to a couple or a few today just to get back in the habit. Honestly, I'm sleep-deprived after that World Series. That was exhausting just to watch if you were a hardcore fan of either of those teams. I don't think I ever caught up on my after the 18-inning game last Monday. We'll begin with this one from David in Pennsylvania, who was responding to my MB about John Brennan a couple of weeks ago:

I enjoy reading your column. Just got done the Brennan one. No question he's the worst of them , simply because he's so unlikable.

That's always been my feeling about Brennan. Obviously, I don't know any of the Russiagate players personally, but I always got the feeling that if I did, Brennan would still be my least favorite. He's just so smarmy. He's probably a super bad drunk, too.

Here's more from PA, this time from Doug:

Kruiser Love the briefing and I really enjoyed the Friday episode. The Carson clips were legendary. I always loved the Carnac the Magnificent skits. Great way to start every day.

Thank you, I'm glad you're enjoying the trips down Memory Lane. YouTube has a LOT of Carson stuff, including full episodes. Sometimes when I'm looking for clips for the Briefing, I'll go down a rabbit hole for a while and get behind schedule. Worth it every time though.

Friend of the Briefing Brice weighs in on our wonderful Republican women:

Not only are our women good at dishing it out and defending themselves... a 2017 study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information... part of the National Institute of Health... no right wing group considering their affiliation with Dr Anthony Kevorkian Fauci... concluded "Utilizing measures of attractiveness across multiple surveys, we examine the relationship between attractiveness and political beliefs. Controlling for socioeconomic status, we find that more attractive individuals are more likely to report higher levels of political efficacy, identify as conservative, and identify as Republican." So... we have the smart ladies and the attractive ladies... even though I'll concede Democrats have a few outliers.

Advertisement

You know, when I was in my twenties and early thirties, I rarely knew how the women I dated voted. It just didn't come up then, even if we went out for a long time. It wasn't until my former spouse and mother of my child and I got serious that we talked politics. In 1992, her parents were toying with the idea of voting for Ross Perot instead of HW. She asked for advice about what to say to them. I said, "I don't know. As monumentally screwed up as my family can be, I never have to worry about my parents not voting Republican in a presidential election.

We will finish up with this email about Tucker Carlson from Ron:

Tucker is famous for the faces he mugs at guests who say dumb things. My theory is that he's always been ready to dish up whatever will sell for him. The only difference is that now there are so many broadcasts and pods etc on the right that he's going outside normal conservatarian bounds to seek clicks.

This is why I'm glad I wrote about it and asked the question. I've been hearing or reading variations on this since then. As I wrote, I never paid much attention to Tucker when he was at FNC, largely because I never watched much FNC. It's obviously working for him as a business model; it's just a shame that he can't be more of an ally to conservatives.

That's it for this week! Let's see if I can do two Mondays in a row now. Keep those cards and letters coming!

Everything Isn't Awful

Monday mood after that World Series.

PJ Media

Mayor Who Begged Sheinbaum for Help Fighting Cartels Assassinated at Day of the Dead Celebration

MORE DOGE. DOGE Axes Iraqi TV, ‘Power of Habit’ Courses, and More Nonsense

Fetterman Goes Scorched Earth on His Party Over Shutdown

Wake Up: The Jihadi Animals Want Your Kids Dead

Trump Asks Federal Court How to 'Legally Fund' SNAP After Judge's Order

Advertisement

The New Monroe Doctrine: Cuban Aid, Brazilian Bloodbath, and an Update on Venezuela

JD Vance's Halloween Costume Truly Won the Internet

Beyond the Silver Screen: A Real-Life Act of Grace

Rethinking Halloween?

Eric's 26 Inconvenient Truths

Former Intelligence Operative Puts John Brennan in the Hot Seat Over Russia Story

Police Are Tired of Democrats' Terrible Spending Habits on Illegal Immigrants — And So Am I

All Saints Day and John Henry Newman

Weekend Parting Shot: I’ve Seen the Future. We’re Doomed.

The White House Just Pulled Off an Epic Trolling Masterpiece on the Democrats

Why Getting Rid of the Filibuster Would Destroy America as It Currently Exists

‘Intentional’ Explosion Rocks Harvard Med School

Townhall Mothership

Whaddya know...Washington DC Mayor Bowser Enacts Juvenile Curfew in After Youth Brawls Go Viral

Elon Musk Calls on Britain to 'Turn the Tide' of Illegal Immigration

Cartoonist Scott Adams Seeks President Trump's Help to Get Cancer Medicine

Ghouls. Left Bullies Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Assassination

The Hidden Question for SCOTUS in Its Newest 2A Case

Miami Mayor Torches Gun Control Arguments Using City's Crime Stats

Morons. NYC Council Adopts Bill Requiring Gun Stores to Display Warning Signs

Two* Fellows Went All Stabby on a British Train Yesterday UPDATE

The Calm Before the Storm: Sunday Reflection

This Charming Man: Morrissey and the Anti-Communist Film Festival

Hegseth Replaces Two More Senior Pentagon Generals As He Continues to Reshape the Military Hierarchy

Gavin Newsom's Trainwreck Answer About Biden's Mental Acuity Reveals His 'Situational' Approach to Truth

And Just Like That, It Is Suddenly Acceptable In the Press To Call Karine Jean-Pierre An Unskilled Hack

One Year Ago: Hysterically Inaccurate Ann Selzer Poll Had Harris Leading Trump by Three Points in Iowa

'How Did That Fire Start,' Asks the Arsonist: Jon Stewart Wonders Why We Stopped Loving 1 Another (Watch)

Advertisement

Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Stupidest. Credit Card Thief. EVER.

Full Circle: College QB Honors Late Grandfather by Taking the Field Where He Died

Hear Our Voice Unwavering: Why KPop Demon Hunters Deserves Every Oscar (and Then Some)

The Genocide Nobody Notices

The Obamas Can’t Stop Maxxing Out Their Race Card

How to Tell a Good Law From a Bad Law

The Twin Problems of Illegal Aliens and Unqualified Truck Drivers (Part Two)

Point Nemo and the Final Journey of the ISS

Scientific Advances Have Begun to Reveal the Mysteries of the Near-Death Experience

PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: Election Analysis, Tucker Carlson, and Controlling Time

Halloween Horror: Dad Attacked in Chicago After Illinois Governor Whines About ICE

Around the Interwebz

Former VJ Daisy Fuentes On MTV Amid Major Changes: “It’s Been A Bit Sad For A While”

NASA test flight seeks to help bring commercial supersonic travel back

8 Everyday Phrases With Bizarre Origins

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/02/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR MONDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

New Media: Frontlines

Secondary Print: AP

Radio: AURN

EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Virginia Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press

7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a New Jersey Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press

Advertisement

Schumer’s Shutting It Down—So We’re Marking It Way Down

Chuck’s throwing another budget tantrum, and while D.C. lurches toward gridlock, we’re celebrating the dysfunction with a good old-fashioned Schumer Shutdown Sale.

For a limited time, get a ridiculous 74% off your PJ Media VIP subscription with promo code POTUS47. That’s cheaper than a congressional approval rating.

You’ll get access to my podcasts, videos, and commentary—the kind of truth that would make a Beltway bureaucrat cry.

👉 Join the fun and get more substance than any Senate session.