The New Monroe Doctrine: Cuban Aid, Brazilian Bloodbath, and an Update on Venezuela

Welcome to week 2 of "The New Monroe Doctrine," where I give you an update on what's going on in the Western Hemisphere, south of our border, especially as it relates to the U.S. Let's dive in and start with the hottest of topics: Venezuela.

Advertisement

A Venezuela Update

If you've been sniffing around the MSM today (or social media), you've probably seen headlines implying we're poised for military action inside Venezuela to take out Nicolás Maduro and his regime. That's because outlets like the Miami Herald are reporting that "the Trump Administration has made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela and the strikes could come at any moment" and "will seek to destroy military installations used by the drug-trafficking organization the U.S. says is headed by Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro and run by top members of his regime."

The Herald also reports that an anonymous source said, "Maduro is about to find himself trapped and might soon discover that he cannot flee the country even if he decided to. What’s worse for him, there is now more than one general willing to capture and hand him over, fully aware that one thing is to talk about death, and another to see it coming."

Some call it "advanced planning," while others report that this action could take place within days or even hours. Some still seem to think that this means a full-on invasion. Even old Bernie Sanders is on X fussing about Trump "declaring war."

Let's calm down and take a deep breath here. First of all, as I'm literally typing this, Donald Trump is on Air Force Once talking to reporters, and he denied that he's made a decision about any type of military action on Venezuelan soil. The White House has also told us that when/if it happens, they will let us know. It won't be some reporter with a "source close to the situation."

"There are reports that you are considering strikes within Venezuela. Is that true?"@POTUS: "No, it's not true." pic.twitter.com/YwXua82X9H — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 31, 2025

That could change tomorrow — many hopeful people are comparing it to his statements of denial on Iran before the strikes against its nuclear facilities— but no one in the media knows for sure, myself included. We're all only speculating and reporting what we see and hear and understand. Right now, these leaks and the president's statements are just optics.

Advertisement

Related: There Will Be No 'War With Venezuela,' and There Is No 'President Maduro"

As I've noted previously, there's been a pattern in recent weeks. The MSM goes nuts over one single military move or quotes an anonymous source, and suddenly everyone's popping popcorn, waiting for the U.S. to strike. But that's just it: a pattern. All of these so-called leaks and even the statements from the president are more like continued psychological tactics to put pressure on Maduro's regime rather than indicators of any specific action. The military muscle behind these psychological tactics does the same. Multiple named sources, from former ambassadors to former military officials, have commented that even with the build-up we have in the Caribbean, it's not enough for the "invasion" or "war" many think is going to happen.

And I don't for a minute believe that the "Peace President" is going to invade a foreign land. I maintain what I said on Sunday:

My guess is that someone on the inside will take Maduro down (with our help), and, at some point, if that doesn't work, any military action we see will be an extremely precise and limited decapitation strike. Think hitting Iran's nuclear facilities at best, 1989 invasion of Panama at worst. I think a lot of this 'escalation' is merely pressure with a back-up plan.

I'm not sure if some of these outlets are just trying to get clicks or if they truly lack knowledge of the situation — many of them do act like they only discovered Venezuela existed yesterday — but the more I learn, the more I realize how ignorant most people sound on this topic. Again, if I'm wrong, I'll come back to this platform and write a 500-word admission.

Update: Rubio also just confirmed that all of this is conjecture. None of these media outlets know more than you or I do. I stand by what I wrote.

Your “sources” claiming to have “knowledge of the situation” tricked you into writing a fake story https://t.co/YCIVkZaTiz — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 31, 2025

Advertisement

I will say that Maduro has reached out to Russia for help, and Russia has promised support. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted this on X on Friday:

💬#Zakharova: We support the leadership of #Venezuela in defending its national sovereignty, taking into account the dynamics of the international & regional situation.



🤝 We stand ready to respond appropriately to the requests of our partners in light of emerging threats. pic.twitter.com/tNYpUw56w3 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) October 31, 2025

There are also rumors going around X on Friday that there is a GPS blackout along Venezuela's coast. I'm not going to speculate on that, but I wanted to provide the information.

Relations with Cuba and Hurricane Melissa

Relations with Cuba, in one form or another, have also been all the talk this week, and I really wanted to take a deep dive into it, but the last few days have been busy, so I'll share the basics here. First up was the annual UN vote on the embargo the United States has had on Cuba since the early 1960s. It ensures that U.S.-based companies and citizens don't conduct business with the Communist nation with some humanitarian exceptions. International critics, including the Cuban regime, claim that this is the reason Cuba faces the crises it does, like food and medicine shortages, but the reality is that the regime is the reason for these problems, not the United States.

So, every year since 1992, the UN General Assembly has voted to condemn the embargo, and typically around 190 countries vote against it, while the United States and Israel vote for it. But this year, something shifted. One hundred sixty-five countries voted against the embargo, while 12 abstained and seven voted in favor of it. That may not sound like much to celebrate, but it's a big shift in the right direction toward hurting the Communist regime. In addition to the United States and Israel, note who sided with us this time around: Argentina, Hungary, North Macedonia, Paraguay, and Ukraine. Argentina has become our new best buddy, so that's no surprise. Ukraine found out that Cubans are actually fighting alongside Russians in their war, which is what sparked its vote.

Advertisement

Of course, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez accused the U.S. State Department of mounting a "pressure campaign," particularly in Europe. I suppose that's supposed to make us feel bad, but it doesn't. I hope State keeps it up if true. After Venezuela is squared away, Cuba should be next.



Recommended: Rubio Derangement Syndrome Hits the Latin American Socialist Drama Club



The other big topic regarding Cuba has been hurricane assistance. As you probably know, Hurricane Melissa hit various Caribbean island nations, including Jamaica, Cuba, the Bahamas, Haiti, and Dominican Republican. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced: "The United States is in close contact with the governments of Jamaica, Haiti, Dominican Republic and The Bahamas as they confront the devastating impacts of Hurricane Melissa. We have rescue and response teams heading to affected areas along with critical lifesaving supplies" on Wednesday."

Note that he left out Cuba. This caused a bit of a stir amongst the arm chair political experts on social media. On Thursday, he changed that, though many of us wondered if and how aid would actually reach the Cuban citizens in need. The regime controls anything that goes in and out of that country:

Are we sure it will actually get to them? https://t.co/7i9D5NXmcF — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) October 30, 2025

Later in the day, Rubio released an official statement on the matter, implying that the State Department would work with "local partners" who can "most effectively deliver to those in need." I'm still a bit skeptical, but I'm sure there are people who know these channels far better than I do.

In the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s devastation of eastern Cuba, the Trump Administration stands with the brave Cuban people who continue to struggle to meet basic needs. As in neighboring Caribbean countries, the Department is issuing a Declaration of Humanitarian Need for Cuba and is prepared to provide immediate humanitarian assistance directly and via local partners who can most effectively deliver it to those in need. U.S. law includes exemptions and authorizations relating to private donations of food, medicine, and other humanitarian goods to Cuba, as well as disaster response. We encourage those seeking to directly support the Cuban people to contact us if there are any issues. Questions can be sent to [email protected].

Advertisement

Last I heard, the death toll from Melissa is around 50 people from across the various nations and expected to rise. And there is much damage and destruction. The people there can use your prayers and goodwill beyond what the State Department is offering. Other countries, like El Salvador, have also stepped up to provide assistance.

El Salvador will send 3 humanitarian aid planes to Jamaica tomorrow.

⁰More than 300 rescuers will take part in this mission, and we will send over 50 tons of supplies to support those affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.



“God loves a cheerful giver.” — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 30, 2025

The U.S. Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) has arrived in Jamaica to coordinate humanitarian support following Hurricane Melissa. @StateDept is working with the Government of Jamaica and local partners to assist those most affected. pic.twitter.com/RpbEud8Khm — Department of State (@StateDept) October 31, 2025

Bloodbath in Brazil

This is something I've been debating covering this week, though I also worry about throwing too much international news at y'all some days, so I held off. However, I see it's finally made its way to the MSM. So, I'm going to touch on it here.

On Tuesday, the Rio de Janeiro state government launched "Operation Containment" against the Comando Vermelho criminal organization. In short, Comando Vermelho, which is Portuguese for "red command," is a gang that dates back to the 1970s. It's heavily involved in drug and arms trafficking, among other things. The operation involved the raiding of two favelas, or crowded, impoverished neighborhoods often overrun with gang activity, and the results led to Brazil's deadliest police raid on record.

As of Thursday, at least 132 people were killed, including four police officers. Some say the dead are mostly suspected gang members but that a few civilians were also caught in the crossfire. Governor Cláudio Castro, an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro, was behind the raid and called it a success in his efforts to fight organized crime in drug trafficking. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration seemed to be surprised by the activity and called it "an extremely bloody and violent operation."

Advertisement

The response to the operation is still developing, and perhaps I'll get deeper into it next week, but no matter whose side you take in the matter, the pictures of men stripped to their underwear, lined up dead in the street, proved that Castro's state government isn't holding back on crime.

Here's a Reuters report on it. I tried to pick something that wasn't too graphic to give you an idea of what happened but still watch with caution.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The deadliest police operation in Brazil's history killed at least 119 people, authorities said, as Rio de Janeiro residents lined a street with dozens of corpses found overnight, a week ahead of global climate events in the city https://t.co/D7oRreB0Gi pic.twitter.com/E2Y5JexQvS — Reuters (@Reuters) October 29, 2025

A Few More Things

I'll leave you with a few more notes on things I've either already covered this week or that are worth mentioning:

Paz is actually in the U.S. right now meeting with Rubio today.

El presidente electo Rodrigo Paz se reunió este viernes con el secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Marco Rubio, en Washington pic.twitter.com/WNr11WRwx9 — ERBOL (@ErbolDigital) October 31, 2025

If anything breaks on Venezuela this weekend, I'll do my best to jump in and cover it, but, like I said, until there is actual action, no one really knows anything. I include myself in that — Rubio isn't sending me exclusives...yet.

The mainstream media only covers the Caribbean and Latin America when it's popular, but with China breaking down our necks and our national security at risk, our friends and foes in the Western Hemisphere have never been more important. That's why I am doing my best to bring you honest, timely news like this each week. When you sign up to become a PJ Media VIP member, you ensure that I can do that.