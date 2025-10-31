Weekend Parting Shot: I’ve Seen the Future. We’re Doomed.

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well.

With no kids at home, Mrs. Brown and I don’t do Halloween, but there are plenty of little ones who will be coming by the door tonight, so our challenge is to find candy that is appealing to your average trick-or-treater, but not so appealing that we eat it all ourselves before the first knock at the door.

Cheating Cheaters and the People They Cheat

When I was in junior high, the Whitney Houston song “The Greatest Love of All” was extremely popular. Because of that, we were forced to sing it at every school gathering. The only line I remember was “I believe the children are the future / Teach them well and let them lead the way.”

Well, our future is dim, and I’m not sure where the children are leading us. Writing for ARS Technica, Nate Anderson has a tale out of the University of Illinois that should have you day-drinking in no time.

The university has an introductory class called Data Science Discovery. Class attendance and participation are not huge parts of the students’ grades, but they are expected. To ensure these young scholars grace the gates, attendees need to scan a barcode at the classroom door. That leads them to a questionnaire that they have approximately 90 seconds to answer. That way, students can verify that their backsides are in the seats.

It did not take long for the professors to divine that there were far more students completing the questionnaire than were showing up. A little research showed how many times the suspected students were refreshing the questionnaire site and the IP addresses on whatever device they were using. Students who went to class were letting the slackers know when the questions went live. The profs let the professors know that they were “so busted.” And then came the sincere, heartfelt apologies.

Approximately 80% of the apologies were AI-generated and almost identical. So the students cheated when they apologized… after being busted for cheating.

A warning was issued, but no punishment was imposed, which will undoubtedly encourage students to find even more creative ways to blow off class.

If that isn’t bad enough, here is a tidbit from the “But Of Course” Department:

Kim Kardashian (and to be clear, I can’t tell a Kardashian from a Koala Bear) was on the latest installment of whatever show she stars in and took time out to inform her co-star that the 1969 moon landing was faked. According to the Daily Wire, Kardashian was citing alleged comments by Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon. This shining example of American exceptionalism contended that Aldrin is letting the truth slip due to his advanced age. She added:

“Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon … why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?” The producer predicts that Kardashian’s audience will call her crazy, to which the star replies, “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.”

Yes, please. Go to TikTok and see for yourself. And be careful you don’t fall off the edge of the Earth on the way.

Wine Recommendation

Because after all of that, I’m ready for a drink. And I’m writing this at 10 in the morning.

I present to you the 2017 Larchargo Reserva Vareidad Tempranillo Rioja.





This Spanish Rioja, made with Tempranillo grapes, retails anywhere between $15 and $17. A word about this vintage: it was actually in its prime between 2020 and 2024, so this particular bottle was a little past its sell-by date, but was still enjoyable. It has enjoyed good marks from reviewers over the years.

This Rioja spends 18 months in French oak barrels and another 18 in the bottle before hitting the market.

This is a good, strong wine leaning a bit toward the heavier side with acidity and tannins. There is a good presence of red and dark fruits, but the strongest flavors are oak, wood, tobacco, and a smattering of spices. As to pairings, I made some ground turkey chili from scratch last night, which was heavy on the spices, especially cumin, and this wine went with it perfectly.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you next time.

