DOGE Axes Iraqi TV, ‘Power of Habit’ Courses, and More Nonsense

Catherine Salgado | 11:58 AM on November 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The list of woke contracts that have been ended by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reads like a joke or a dystopian nightmare from a George Orwell novel.

This week, DOGE eliminated 103 contracts that had a ceiling value of $4.4 billion and immediate savings of $103 million. Last week, DOGE took out 97 contracts with a $2.3 billion ceiling value and $160 million in savings. You can see the receipts below:

As you can see from the above receipts, the newly eliminated wasteful contracts include over $13 million for the Department of Veterans Affairs to have a consulting contract for “coaching support and dashboard services.” There was also $43,000 in State Department educational training for “crucial influence and getting things done courses,” which means absolutely nothing in the real world, and another meaningless $44,000 State Department educational training contract for “crucial conversations and power of habit courses.” Talk about Orwellian.

The contracts eliminated or descoped last week (see receipts below) included a $8.7 million U.S. Agency for Global Media broadcasting contract for “FM and television broadcast operations in Iraq, Libya, and Chad,” which is so ridiculously unjustifiable we all know it’s pure grift. Another contract, for the Department of Health and Human Services, was a massive $19.5 million for “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training.” How insane is it that just one agency’s DEI contract cost nearly $20 million in taxpayer dollars?

Most of our government programs now are unconstitutional, a considerable number of them are necessary, and many more are actively harmful. The government has taken over far too many functions that ought to be private, that we simply cannot afford, and that make us more socialist than free. 

Food stamps are socialist and unjust, because they are mandatory charity. With a staggering 42 million Americans and at least 3.67 million illegal aliens and dependents using the program, it is obvious that the majority of users are not in fact about to starve tomorrow if they don’t get assistance. The Economic Policy Innovation Center reported last year that the top items purchased using food stamps include soft drinks (number 1), bag snacks (number 4), and candy (number 11). 

And even supposing these recipients were going to starve tomorrow without government aid, that would still be a massive issue, highlighting a severe and excessively expensive problem in our society. This is why we need DOGE to eliminate fraud.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media.

NEWS & POLITICS

CONSERVATISM ECONOMY WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

