Teamsters Union Prez Tells Dems to End Shutdown

International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien stood with Trump administration officials this week to call on Democrats to end the government shutdown for the sake of the American people.

Unfortunately, Democrats started this whole shutdown because they don’t care about Americans; they prefer to hold the federal government hostage to insist on healthcare for illegal aliens and loads of unnecessary pork funding for foreign nations. But even many of the Democrats’ voters are upset now with the possible end to welfare benefits, and O’Brien urged Democrats to face reality and do their jobs.

While O’Brien is not explicitly Republican or MAGA, he did speak at the Republican National Convention last year, and is currently siding with Republicans in the shutdown fight because he sees them as supporting American workers. There is no rational justification for Democrats’ actions; they are demanding money for unconstitutional, unnecessary, and anti-American projects.

Speaking at the White House Thursday with Vice President JD Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy beside him, O’Brien emphasized, “We took a position three weeks ago. Pass a clean CR, get to the table, negotiate a deal. Do not put working people in the middle of a problem. They should not be in there.” A clean continuing resolution would keep the federal government funded and open for a limited amount of time as Congress works to agree on a more permanent budget.

Democrats have lost America's workers.



Teamsters Pres Sean O'Brien--flanked by VP Vance and Transport Sec Duffy, and backed by 1.4 million Teamsters--demanding that Dems end the shutdown by signing the CR. This after government workers union (800,000 strong) demanded the same. pic.twitter.com/a6QpoVR5xE — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) October 30, 2025

O’Brien continued, “And we have got to think about the families that are going to be affected. Think about when you have to tell your son or daughter they can't play sports because you're not getting paid. Think about when you can't pay your mortgage. Think about when you can't pay your tuition.”

The teamsters union head urged Democrats, “Put the politics aside, get to the table, negotiate a deal, pass a clean CR right now, and then figure out the problems moving forward. Let’s not compromise the safety or the livelihoods of working people. Pass a clean CR.”

O’Brien noted the obvious — Democrats are increasingly disconnected from American workers. The party of slavery continues its elitism now in a different but familiar form. “For as long as I have been a Teamster, neither party has spearheaded an effort to reach bipartisan agreement on labor reform,” O’Brien said.

The government is shut down because Democrats can’t quit spending your money overseas.



Democrats want to spend:

💰 $2.3 million to reduce locusts in Africa

💰 $13 million on “civic engagement” in Zimbabwe

💰 $2 million on “feminist democracy” in Africa

💰 $24 million on climate… pic.twitter.com/MoOrph0lac — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 20, 2025

It is certainly long past time for Democrats to stop their political posturing and ideological tantrums and do their jobs.

