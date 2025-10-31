The Morning Briefing: The Trump Effect — Thune Loses It on Shutdown Dems

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Uzüuqyn never failed to wow with his International Meatball Rolodex and IKEA Dream soirées.

Advertisement

OK, I know I haven't done the Mailbag of Magnificence for a few weeks. After deciding to move it to Mondays, I keep forgetting to get to it when I get back to work on Sunday nights. I'll get to it again, I promise. Keep writing!

When I think back on President Trump's first term — which seems like it happened 20 years ago — I remember it often felt as if he was getting as much pushback from Republicans as he was from Democrats. The GOP was a dysfunctional mess that lacked any real identity. I still cringe when remembering the spectacle of establishment Republicans and consultants openly talking about trying to sabotage Trump's nomination at the Republican National Convention. The Never Trumpers had some cockamamie ideas about getting some bald freak from Utah on the ballot.

Once Trump was in office, the administration was a leaky ship full of people who weren't brimming with loyalty.

Contrast that with the Trump 47 administration. I've frequently marveled at the fact that everyone is on the same page. Loyalty abounds, and everyone is laser-focused on making the president's agenda a reality. More importantly, the Republican Party is a fairly well-oiled machine. Not perfect, but nothing like the impotent mess it was in 2017.

I've written a lot about President Trump transforming the personality of the GOP and making it a party that not only wants to fight, but keeps making sure that it is ready to. The idea that there is something noble in gentlemanly capitulation is no longer a thing. The Democrats definitely have not adjusted to the new Republican 2025 zeitgeist. On this side, many are still waiting for the other shoe to fall. A couple of times this week, I've mentioned that that feeling is going away. The Trump transformation of the Republican Party is sticking.

Advertisement

We got a great example of that this week, which Matt wrote about:

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has a reputation for being rather restrained and soft-spoken, but on Wednesday, he unleashed a blistering floor speech, lashing out at the Democrats and their shutdown shenanigans. Thune was visibly and audibly frustrated as he laid bare what many Republicans feel as the Schumer Shutdown drags into its fifth week. The normally cool-tempered Thune was visibly and audibly furious as he stared down Senate Democrats across the aisle. His voice rose as he accused them of deliberately prolonging the shutdown for political gain while pretending to care about the Americans who are now suffering the consequences.

The post has video of the whole thing, and Thune really was on fire like I've never seen him. Matt goes on to quote someone who worked for Thune for three years and never heard him raise his voice.

Honestly, Thune has surprised me. He was Mitch McConnell's righthand man, which is why he got the job. McConnell had gotten squirrely again and I worried that we would get more of that once his closest confidante took over for him. We've been spared McConnell 2.0, though, and we can obviously thank Trump for that.

I often wonder if the GOP could have gotten to this point with Trump without suffering through the Biden years. Sure, I would have preferred to not deal with any of that, but I do think it helped some of the squishier Republicans in Congress get on board with Trump for his second go-round.

John Thune's handling of the shutdown has been fantastic. Chuck Schumer has been back on his heels the whole time and now even some of the Democrats' most reliable voices in the mainstream media are placing the blame for it dragging out squarely on the Democrats. Maybe now that Thune has taken the Senate Dems to the woodshed we'll see some dissension in the ranks over there.

Advertisement

I hope everyone has a great weekend.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Sliding in for a kiss.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/VsdKsnoHA6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 30, 2025

PJ Media

Me. GOP Keeps Winning the Lottery: Mayor Pete Is Now Driving the Dems' 2028 Clown Car

Red States Gear up to Dismantle the Democrats’ Racist Districts

Cancel Academia. Woke Colleges Deny TPUSA Chapter Requests

Rubio Derangement Syndrome Hits the Latin American Socialist Drama Club

Government Priorities: DEI for Owls

Virginia County Released Illegal With 19 Criminal Charges

Thune Explodes at Democrats on Senate Floor

Bombshell Texts Reveal L.A. Fire Brass Knew Fire That Burned Down Palisades Wasn't Out

She nasty. Jasmine Crockett Accidentally Proved Republicans Are Right on the Shutdown

Amazon Outage a Preview of Cyber Apocalypse

Jennifer Welch Is Proof the New X Platform Algorithm Is Messing with Conservatives

Why Aren’t We Doing More of This to Zohran Mamdani?

Three Cheers for Ilhan Omar: American Patriot & Unapologetic Trump Supporter! (Seriously!)

Bobble On, Dawgs: Georgia-Florida Rivalry Immortalized in Wobbling Glory

It's been time...It's Time: Remove Government Control of Education

The New Puritans and the Death of Grace: America's New Witch Trials

Shut it. WATCH: Obama Demands ‘Regulatory

Townhall Mothership

Advertisement

Schlichter. Don’t Go Talking Smack About Our Girl Susan Collins

It Happened Again: Man Used Gym's Trans-Friendly Locker Room Policies to Secretly Film Women

Kamala Harris Reveals that Biden Never Wanted to Debate Trump in 2024

👏👏👏Six Charged in Federal Indictment for Blocking Immigration Agent in Chicago Suburb

Cornyn’s Senate Seat: Please Come and Take It

Cam&Co. NRA Announces Restructuring, Delivers Balanced Budget

Op-Ed Proves No Gun is Safe From Anti-Gunners

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is Under Investigation for Fraud

Jon Karl to Newsom: You Know Your Friends Think You Have An 'American Psycho' Vibe, Right?

ISU Teaching Assistant Arrested for Threatening to Kill President Trump

The 'Arctic Frost' Spying Scandal Gets So Much Worse, and It Leads Back to Infamous Judge Boasberg

Treasury Sec. Bessent Tells 'Losers' Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren to Stop Sending Him 'Incoherent Letters'

Watch: Pres. Trump and the First Lady Have Fun, As Halloween 2025 Arrives at the White House

Election Night Surprise! Kamala Harris Says She Was in a ‘State of Shock’ When Trump Crushed Her in 2024

Hot Take: Usha Vance Is Going to Be Her Husband’s Biggest Political Problem in 2028

Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies

VIP

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: What in the Actual Hell Is Wrong With the Democrats?

Building or Breaking Civilization: The Worldviews Behind America’s Architecture

Everyone Wants to Have Written: How Fame and Perfectionism Replaced the Joy of Doing Things Well

NEO Robots and Ads on Your Fridge: The Future is Here and It’s Kinda Creepy

Advertisement

John Adams on the Vital Importance of Families

Colorado’s Space Tantrum: Trump’s Command Move Puts Mission Over Politics

The 2025 War on Halloween, Pt. IV: ‘#ANTIFA Action’

Is the AI Bubble Real and How Bad Might It Get?

Democrats Invent Racism Faster Than They Can Find Real Examples of It

What Happened to the Anti-Trump Right?

Around the Interwebz

Everything We Know About ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 6 So Far

ChatGPT maker reportedly eyes $1 trillion IPO despite major quarterly losses

‘Fallen Angels’: The Lost Showtime Series That Hinted at the Future of Prestige TV

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Halloween Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/30/25

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2025 - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2025





Friday, October 31, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

Secondary Print: New York Post

New Media: Just The News

Radio: SRN

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Additional Print: Bloomberg, AFP

Radio: NPR

EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Palm Beach, Florida

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

12:40 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement





Saturday, November 1, 2025



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Additional Print: Bloomberg, AFP

Radio: NPR

EDT

7:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT attends a MAGA Inc. Dinner

Mar-a-Lago

Closed Press





Sunday, November 2, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: National Journal

Secondary Print: Financial Times

New Media: The Lion

Radio: AURN

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Additional Print: Bloomberg, AFP

Radio: NPR

EDT

7:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time

7:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

5:25 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Palm Beach, Florida, en route The White House

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

7:50 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Open Press

Advertisement

Stand for the Truth This Independence Season

At a time when politicians are playing shutdown games and the media’s busy rewriting reality, you still have a voice—and a choice.

Join PJ Media VIP during our Schumer Shutdown Sale and claim your 74% discount with the code POTUS47. You’ll get full access to exclusive commentary, videos, and podcasts—content that champions freedom, reason, and the First Amendment.

It’s time to support independent media that fights back.

👉 Become a PJ Media VIP today — because truth doesn’t shut down.