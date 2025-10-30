WATCH: Obama Demands ‘Regulatory Constraints’ of Social Media

Barack Obama has a bold new proposal — actually not new at all; the social engineers have been viciously attacking independent media voices since at least 2016 following Hillary Clinton’s failed coronation — to regain control over the zeitgeist: eliminate dissident voices on social media.

Barack Obama proposes new social media censorship regime:

Part of what we’re going to have to do is to start experimenting with new forms of journalism and how we use social media in ways that reaffirm facts and separate facts from opinion. We want diversity of opinion. We don’t want diversity of facts*. That, I think, is one of the big tasks of social media. By the way, it will require some government, I believe, some government, um, regulatory constraints around some of these business models in a way that’s consistent with the First Amendment but that also says, look, uh, there is a difference between, uh, these platforms letting all voices be heard versus a business model that elevates the most hateful voices or the most polarizing voices or the most, uh, dangerous, in the sense of inciting violence, voices.

*Wrong. For the media to fulfill its purported function of fully informing the public, we do actually need “diversity of facts.”

Any given news story exists — is ensconced — in an almost limitless sphere of context.

The real trick of the legacy media — and, to be honest, any media reporting through an ideological lens, regardless of whether that bias is explicitly stated or not — is picking and choosing what context to provide readers and which to ignore entirely.

The corporate state media’s preferred method of narrative-building is to not contend with inconvenient facts at all but rather to bury them completely so they are never allowed to enter the public consciousness in the first place. It’s only after inconvenient counter-narratives gain traction — usually via relatively free social media, incidentally, which is why social engineers are particularly keen to target it — that they are forced to address them in an (often lame) attempt to “debunk” them. After they start attacking a person or his/her ideas vehemently, they’ve already lost half the battle.

Barack Obama, by the way, infamously for civil libertarians, signed the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, which allows Deep State propaganda outlets like Voice of America (VOA) to disseminate government propaganda on American soil, overturning precedent barring them from doing so.

Rep. Thomas Massie recently introduced legislation to repeal the Act.

Via Rep. Thomas Massie (emphasis added):

Today, Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) introduced HR 5704, the Repeal the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2013, to protect American audiences from the domestic dissemination of federally funded propaganda by the State Department, the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), and their component networks. "The 2013 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) included the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act, legislation that ended a prohibition on the federal government exposing American audiences to its propaganda," said Rep. Thomas Massie… The Repeal the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2013: Repeals the 2013 Smith-Mundt Modernization Act to restore the longstanding firewall prohibiting federal domestic propaganda.

to restore the longstanding firewall prohibiting federal domestic propaganda. Stops the domestic dissemination of propaganda by the State Department, United States Agency for Global Media, and their component networks.

by the State Department, United States Agency for Global Media, and their component networks. Creates a secure mechanism for oversight by allowing Members of Congress and accredited media to review propaganda materials sent overseas, without enabling those materials to be exploited against the American people.

by allowing Members of Congress and accredited media to review propaganda materials sent overseas, without enabling those materials to be exploited against the American people. Prevents clandestine online influence operations by prohibiting the State Department and USAGM from creating covert social media accounts, websites, or podcasts to target Americans.

by prohibiting the State Department and USAGM from creating covert social media accounts, websites, or podcasts to target Americans. Requires archiving of propaganda materials at the National Archives with 20 years of delayed public access and added disclaimers identifying both the U.S. government as the source of the materials and also the foreign audience for which the materials were intended.