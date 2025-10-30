Three Cheers for Ilhan Omar: American Patriot & Unapologetic Trump Supporter! (Seriously!)

I certainly didn’t have this on my 2025 bingo card: Left-wing Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) throttling a rude European diplomat who insulted President Trump, demanding that he show more respect!

But according to conservative Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), not only did it happen — but she was also an eyewitness. When the chips were down, when it was Team America versus Team Europe, Rep. Omar was Team America all the way.

Here’s the video (credit to the PBD Podcast). The Omar revelation begins at 2:34:08.

Patrick Bet-David: We’re gonna play a word game here together… what’s the one word that comes to mind when you think about [California Gov.] Newsom? Luna: A**hole Patrick Bet-David: Okay, nice! Pelosi? Luna: Mean. Patrick Bet-David: Wikipedia? Luna: Fail. Patrick Bet-David: AOC? Luna: Eh. Pass. Patrick Bet-David: Ilhan Omar. Luna: Interesting. Patrick Bet-David: Really? Why? Luna: I actually was on a delegation to the EU with the House Democracy Partnership Institute and she was on that delegation, and there was a member from Belgium that was there who was a total a**hole, okay? He was saying, you know, “Your congress isn’t respected by your own president, he doesn’t respect you guys. You guys are basically a joke.” He was telling this to our delegation, and so I was kind of sparring with the guy, and then Ilhan spoke after me. She was sitting, um, I think like two seats to my left, and Andy Ogles [Republican from Tenn.] was there, Vern Buchanan [Republican from Fla.], and a few others. And she goes — and this just blew me away. She goes and looks at the guy, she goes, “You might not like what our president is doing and you might not agree with our foreign policy, but when we’re here, you will respect our president.” She was talking about Trump. Patrick Bet-David: Stop it!

In a follow-up question, Bet-David asked Luna if she now “trusts” Omar.

“Um, I don’t agree with her,” Luna replied. “And politics is not about trust. It’s about… you don’t ever want to make friends in politics, especially this game, because ultimately you realize that it’s a very transactional field. But in that instance, I appreciated that she provided a united front to the jerk from Belgium.”

As for Omar’s motivation, perhaps she was in a bad mood that day. Perhaps she felt personally insulted.

Perhaps she hates Belgian waffles.

But perhaps her motivation doesn’t matter — and when someone on the radical left FINALLY does something classy, unifying, and pro-American, the smartest recourse is to acknowledge it, tip our hat, and simply say “thank you.” It’s unwise to look a gift horse in the mouth, right?

So: Thank you, Omar. Keep that [expletive] up!

It would be deeply amusing, however, if now that Rep. Omar is officially a multimillionaire — thanks in large part to income derived from the alcohol industry (which seems like an odd fit for a devout Muslim) — she suddenly started adopting conservative positions and/or the MAGA lifestyle. (Maybe next, she’ll wear a red hat and join Mar-a-Lago?)

Bernie Sanders’ head would explode.

But this is politics — and weirder things have happened than Ilhan Omar, pro-MAGA American patriot. Just not very frickin’ often.

