Booze, Bigotry, and Beaucoup Bucks: We’re Not NEARLY Done With the Hypocrisy of Rep. Ilhan Omar

According to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), she’s the next Hillary Rodham Clinton: Both ladies were the tragic victims of a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

Until, of course, it turned out that the allegations were 100% true.

In Mrs. Clinton’s case, her husband was really, truly having a sexual relationship with a 20-year-old intern named Monica Lewinsky. (Depending, I guess, on the meaning of what “is” is.) Despite the ferocity of Mrs. Clinton’s denials, the truth was the truth.

As for Ilhan Omar, the Somali-born immigrant and devout Muslim insisted that she was a dirt-poor, working-class woman still trying to pay off her student debt — and anyone who claimed otherwise was a member of “a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign”:

"Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars which is categorically false," Omar told Business Insider earlier this year. "I am not a millionaire," she added shortly afterward. She hit back on claims about her personal wealth in February, encouraging critics to "try checking my public financial statements."

Here’s her (classy) X post from February 2025:

👋🏽 dummy, first of all I haven’t been in Congress for 8yrs and my net worth isn’t $83 million dollars. I know your brain has rotten from the conspiracy theories you are consuming daily but try not to announce your stupidity to the world.



My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I… pic.twitter.com/gdjbPm712x — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2025

Well, well, well: According to the latest financial disclosures, Omar’s net worth has now reached the astonishing height of up to $30 million. The same lady who tweeted earlier in the year, “maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions” is now worth tens of millions of dollars.

She’s now one of the richest politicians in Congress. (“[T]he median minimum net worth of today's senators and House members stood at $511,000 at the beginning of this Congress, reflecting a 16 percent rise over just two years,” according to a SnoQap study.)

Who knew the Trump economy was so spectacular that Ilhan Omar’s net worth would skyrocket by 3,500% in just one year?

The 42-year-old congresswoman has already been married four times (one marriage was “unofficial”), including a marriage (allegedly) to her brother. This morally-upstanding leader landed her current husband, Tim Mynett, the ol’ fashioned way: She “stole” him from his wife.

Per the New York Post:

A Washington, DC, mom says her political-consultant husband left her for Rep. Ilhan Omar, according to a bombshell divorce filing obtained by The Post. Dr. Beth Mynett says her cheating spouse, Tim Mynett, told her in April that he was having an affair with the Somali-born US representative — and that he even made a “shocking declaration of love” for the Minnesota congresswoman before he ditched his wife, alleges the filing, submitted in DC Superior Court on Tuesday. The physician, 55, and her 38-year-old husband — who has worked for left-wing Democrats such as Omar and her Minnesota predecessor, Keith Ellison — have a 13-year-old son together. […] Tim Mynett, using “bullying tactics,” has “begun threatening not to pay for his share of their joint financial responsibilities,” Beth Mynett says in the complaint.

I know what you’re thinking: If Ilhan Omar was such a devout Muslim, why the heck did she get involved with a married, non-Muslim man? The good news is, Tim Mynett has, according to Omar’s spokesman, converted to Islam:

Ilhan recently posted a photo of herself and her new husband, Tim Mynett, on her Instagram page, writing: “Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah” After an intense debate and criticism from some Somalis, accusing her of marrying a non-Muslim, Ilhan Omar’s spokesman Jeremy Slevin told the BBC that Tim Mynett had converted to Islam. “I assure you that they were married in accordance with Islamic law and that Ilhan’s husband converted to Islam,” Jeremy said.

A key part of the Islamic faith is forsaking alcohol, which makes Omar’s financial windfall so odd: “The vast majority of the [$30 million] wealth comes from Mynett's two companies, a winery in California and a venture capital firm,” claimed Fox News [emphasis added].

So, we have a four-times-married, 42-year-old “devout” Muslim congresswoman who became a multimillionaire… via the alcohol industry?!

What’s next for Omar? An investment in pork bellies?

The same Squad member who tweeted antisemitic garbage like “Israel has hypnotized the world. May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel” certainly seems to have a self-serving sense of morality:

Trump is evil. Israel is evil. Republicans are evil. And the United States of America is now “one of the worst countries” in the world!

Per The Hill:

“To have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world, to now be turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets without any regard for people’s constitutional rights, while our president’s spending millions of dollars propping himself up like a failed dictator with a military parade — it is really shocking,” [Omar] continued. […] “It should be a wake-up call for all Americans to say, ‘This is not the country we were born in…’” [emphasis added]

But this isn’t the country she was born in. Ms. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar(-Hirsi-Elmi-Hirsi-Mynett) was born in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Instead, America is the country that welcomed a poor Somali immigrant girl with open arms, offering her opportunities and freedoms that would be utterly unfathomable in her native land. America gave her a chance — elected her to Congress — and made her a millionaire MANY times over.

“Only in America!”

Omar showed her appreciation by bad-mouthing America as “one of the worst countries,” breaking up an American family, and attacking American religious minorities.

There’s a famous acronym in computer programming: GIGO. It stands for “garbage in, garbage out.” It posits that the quality of the output is determined by the quality of the input.

Got news for you, folks: GIGO applies to immigration, too.

