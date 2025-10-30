Jennifer Welch Is Proof the New X Platform Algorithm Is Messing with Conservatives

It’s been more than a month, and more than a few conservatives have been complaining about a major algorithm shift on the X platform. Instead of seeing posts from people they follow or may like, the “For You” feed is serving up to conservatives all of the most hard-core leftists who didn’t take their ball and go home when Elon Musk bought Twitter.

In my experience, instead of powering up X and seeing posts I like on topics I like from people I like, I’m treated to what Twitter looked like before the Musk era. Unless I manually go seek out specific conservatives to see their posts, I don’t see them. While I could click over to see only posts from people I follow, which I end up doing, I know I’d be missing posts, news, and topics from people I’m not already following.

Social media algorithms tend to put us in enough of an information bubble already, so I’d rather not limit my X world just to those I follow. On the other hand, my feed looks like it was curated by Jen Psaki and Whoopi Goldberg.

I’ve also noticed my posts themselves have seen limited reach. In internet speak, my little account has been “throttled” in this way, and many major conservative influencers on X are saying the same thing.

I could speculate on the reasons. One is that this could be some sort of experiment at X, just to see how the platform does when conservatives are subjected to non-stop leftism. Another is that management under Musk (I seriously doubt Musk would do this for ideological reasons) is quietly pushing leftist ideology at conservatives to force them off the platform. A third possible reason is someone is applying pressure on the X platform to mess with conservatives and shake the communications landscape up. I prefer to think it’s more experimental tweaking and temporary, but we'll see soon enough.

It's worth noting, however, that Linda Yaccarino, the platform’s president and CEO, did resign in July, and the quirky algorithm patterns seemed to have commenced in early September. X has not hired her successor at this point, and Muck remains chairman and chief technology officer (CTO).

For me, while all of this was happening, I wasn’t sure if it was just me, or if it was affecting other conservatives. You’d see periodic complaints of a similar nature in posts, but you could never be sure if whatever "this" is was widespread or not – until the past week.

Then, out of the blue, the X platform for conservatives turned into this almost non-stop barrage of posts featuring one of the most unlikeable liberals you’d ever want to see. Her name is Jennifer Welch. I couldn’t block her or mute her fast enough, but then I saw many, many other conservatives asking the same thing on X: “How did this woman end up in my feed?”

Who the heck is this Jennifer Welch person? What a nasty, foul human being.



She is the insufferable one! Insulting women, Christians, calling Riley a b!tch just for daring to stand up for women and girls.



How dare she call herself a feminist. Evil.

pic.twitter.com/lo4hOnXUlO — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) October 29, 2025

Universally, no one even knew who she was or ever saw a post from her before, in spite of the fact she is a B-level leftist “celebrity.” Is she putting out big money to X to “boost” her posts? I can’t tell.

Jennifer Welch? Never heard of her until last week, and boy, she is a piece of work! She has the charm of a root canal - pure garbage and a verbal case of diarrhea.



She doesn’t hold a candle to Riley and she knows it.



pic.twitter.com/nHams2bDOJ — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) October 29, 2025

We now have a pandemic of Jennifer Welch video clips spreading across the X platform, and conservatives seem especially targeted and vulnerable. I’m not sure social distancing will protect us from it. Maybe a vaccine? And five booster shots?

I never knew who Jennifer Welch was, but now that she’s all over my feed, I have discovered she is a nasty, hateful, vain, and vulgar woman.



Gonna need to mute her name. Yeesh! pic.twitter.com/mArwnIHjVK — ChristopherT (@CBT_91) October 29, 2025

So, who is she anyway?

I looked her up, and here’s all you need to know. She apparently started out as an interior designer and leveraged that to become a TV personality by joining the cast of a Bravo network series called Sweet Home Oklahoma. She’s divorced (lucky him) and the mother of two sons (pray for them). She probably did other things, too, but fast forward to now. She and one of her friends, Angie Sullivan, launched a podcast called I’ve Had It, and you can bet she has, but I would think antibiotics are good for that sort of thing.

Now, thanks to a glitch in or an experiment with the X platform, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of conservatives have discovered her and her bitter, hate-spewing persona in the past few weeks. And it’s working for her. I’m sure she’s never gone this viral or gotten so much attention before.

When I started my career in communications, I produced radio talk shows on the big AM “blowtorch” in Pittsburgh. One of the veteran talk hosts told me the key to ratings was to be loved or hated, but nothing in between. He made his Nielsen book by being hated by most people in Pittsburgh. It paid him handsomely.

Welch has discovered that for herself. She picks fights with conservatives in the worst of ways, but it’s working for her.

She has come out and spit on Charlie Kirk’s grave by shamelessly demonizing him in death. She has put establishment Democrats on blast with the not-so-veiled threat that she and others will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA,” whatever that means.

Welch has said Mexican and Chinese restaurants should not let Trump voters eat there, and that MAGA voters should only eat at Cracker Barrel.

She sparked a feud with women’s rights activist Riley Gaines, saying: “Nobody likes you and no matter what you will always have been the dumb b*+ch that tied for 5th place. You insufferable t#@t. Nobody likes you.”

I’ve been around the media long enough to know nothing Welch is doing is new. The only thing that’s different is she’s female doing something mostly men have done before, and usually on radio. She's working in the tradition of the most notorious shock jocks on the radio. She’s saying things to get people to hate her and then to talk about her. The more they hate, and the more they talk about her specifically, the more clout she gains. She’s using the Don Imus blueprint.

Now, thanks to an apparent boost from the X platform, her career has catapulted to another level. All she needs to do at this point is keep insulting the most high-profile people on the right, and bait them into public spats. That’s the formula.

The only way to break it and break her media momentum is to ignore her. Block her or mute her on X. Don’t share her content, and don't respond to her in any way. If she’s going to be successful, let her try and do it without conservatives’ help.

