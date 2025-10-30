Woke Colleges Deny TPUSA Chapter Requests

Multiple institutions of higher — or woker — learning have denied requests from students to be allowed to found Turning Point USA chapters following the assassination of the organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk.

Fort Lewis College in Colorado is reportedly the latest to deny a TPUSA chapter request, but it is certainly not the first. Loyola University New Orleans also refused to allow a chapter of the student organization, reportedly because of the TPUSA position on LGBTQ ideology. As for Concordia University Wisconsin, it refuses to approve the unofficial chapter that exists at the school.

BREAKING: Fort Lewis College @FLCDurango DENIES application for a TPUSA chapter



pic.twitter.com/4ihKHizdRm

pic.twitter.com/4ihKHizdRm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 30, 2025

“Catholic” Loyola University New Orleans’s student newspaper, The Maroon, published the very brief notice on Oct. 15: “Breaking: Turning Point USA was denied the ability to charter as an organization affiliated with Loyola University New Orleans at the Oct. 15 Student Government Association [SGA] senate meeting.”

Fight Back! News, which appears to be openly Communist in its leanings and is certainly explicitly opposed to TPUSA, reported that the Loyola students emphasized conservative values and Charlie Kirk’s legacy at the SGA meeting. But members of the SGA and other students piled on to frame Kirk and anyone who supported him as hateful, marginalizing, and anti-Christian. That's ironic, given that the values shared by the leftists are in fact explicitly anti-biblical and oppose Catholic Church teaching, whereas Kirk’s opinions were in line with the Bible.

One objection from an SGA senator was a list TPSA students use to identify Marxist professors, a useful tool which the senator appeared to consider akin to a KGB hit list. Ironically, Loyola University students previously protested vociferously against Israel and in support of jihad sympathizer Mahmoud Khalil, so the university seems to be somewhat hypocritical about what they consider controversial and dangerous.

Rosalina Framboise, a member of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), wailed, “Loyola University New Orleans, and our whole Jesuit Community, have prided themselves on the core values of Saint Ignatius, and the Society of Jesus at large. As it stands, Turning Point USA, its leaders, and many of the individuals whom they support are in direct opposition of these values." She cited, “queer people are trying to corrupt your children” and “transgenderism and gender fluidity are lies that hurt people and abuse kids.” Except that homosexuality is explicitly condemned in the Bible (e.g., 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 and Leviticus 18:22), and both homosexual activity and transgenderism are condemned as grave and unnatural sins by the Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, the president of the unofficial TPUSA chapter at Concordia University Wisconsin said the above-mentioned professor watchlist is the same reason he can’t get official approval:

🚨 I’m the TPUSA Chapter President at Concordia University Wisconsin.



For 2 years, I’ve fought to get our chapter recognized. Bureaucracy and stonewalling made me give up at one point.



But after Charlie’s passing, I found a fire I’ve never felt before. There’s a real revival… pic.twitter.com/rYCmr2Kyyj — Jacob Turner (@Jacob_T56) October 1, 2025

Leftists are the true authoritarians, so terrified of the truth that they cannot even allow their opponents to have a forum for discussing it.

