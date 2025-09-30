Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Beryuldwyz fancied himself an expert on the lyrical subtleties of the Serbian translations of the Foghat catalogue.

Advertisement

We are going to get away from tragedies and violence here at home and look at the international scene today.

President Trump continues to be the worst Nazi in the history of all things Nazi by working hard to bring a lasting peace to Jews in the Middle East. Okay, he's trying to bring peace to everyone in the Middle East, but you get my drift.

Along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump laid out an intense 20-point peace proposal to bring an end to the war that Hamas terrorists started in 2023. Sarah covered it in detail here, and here are some of the salient points:

1. Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors. 2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough. 3. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal. 4. Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned. 5. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans. 6. Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty.

Advertisement

Point Number 6 is obviously the wild card and/or linchpin in this deal, if there really is going to be long-term peace in the region. Cynics might posit that Hamas members will never "commit to peaceful co-existence" under any circumstances. I know that was my first thought when I read this. That's really not what they're all about, after all. They don't talk about concessions in treaties; they talk about wiping Israel off the map. They don't have "do the right thing" or "be decent human beings" in their skill sets.

That being said, it's been a rough go of it for Hamas and the other bad actors in that part of the world throughout this war. Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Jihadi ATM that is Iran have not fared well in the almost two years since the war started. Whatever wretched refuse from Hamas is still hiding in a hospital maternity ward behind infant human shields may have reached the point where they might be open to new things.

Then there's this quote from Netanyahu that Sarah started her post with: "If Hamas rejects the plan, Israel will finish the job." Trump has also given the thumbs-up for this if it needs to happen.

This plan is beyond generous for the Hamas savages. And it's a real boon for the few Gaza residents who haven't been brought into the terrorist fold. I still don't think that there is a lot of separation between Hamas and Gaza.

His detractors can lie about him all they want, but Trump is the only 21st-century American president who has a track record of thoughtful and successful diplomacy. George W. Bush was, put mildly, a bit heavy-handed when dealing with international conflicts. His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama was a buffoon who left American foreign policy in shambles after he gave Iran a tidy sum of money on his way out the door. And Joe Biden was, well, staring at clouds and wondering where his baggie of Cheerios was when he was with other world leaders.

Advertisement

Trump is serious and resolute, something his haters just can't see. Maybe the remnants of Hamas can, if only this one time. Or maybe they're just too set in their suicide-vested ways. We'll know soon.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Pretty much how my week began.

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Rowling Finally Gave Hermione the Spanking She Deserves

Everything You Need to Know About the Iowa Superintendent Whom ICE Busted

OpenAI Launches Parental Controls for ChatGPT in the Wake of Teen Suicide and Lawsuit

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Is This the Man to Save the Democrats?

DOJ Turns the Tables on the Left, Files FACE Act Suit Against Violent Mob at New Jersey Synagogue

Portland's Love Affair With Antifa Grows Deeper: Mayors Vow to Fight for Them and Against ICE

Wikipedia Co-Founder Calls for Massive Reforms to End Left-Wing Bias

Trump and Netanyahu's New Peace Plan: 'If Hamas Rejects, Israel Will Finish the Job'

Meet the Royals! Britain’s NHS Is Now Extolling the Benefits of Cousin Marriage

Even Rosie O’Donnell’s Therapist Thinks She’s Nuts Over Trump

Advertisement

Police Make Horrific Discovery in Pennsylvania Woman's Home

NBC's 'Law & Order: SVU' Pushes Anti-ICE Message in Season Premiere

DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Pharmacies Hikes Consumer Costs and Hits Wrong Enemy

Mike Huckabee's Miracle: A Story of Faith and Survival

DEI vs. Story, Part 3: The Market Disconnect

The New PR Rules for Political Violence & Mass Shootings

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Democrat Freakshow Freakout Is All About Desperation

Democrat Rep. Deborah Ross Wrongly Identifies Victim of Violent Crime

NOT DOLLY! Dolly Parton Postpones Vegas Shows Citing Ongoing 'Health Concerns'

Swiss Man Faces Jail Time for 'Transphobic' Social Media Post That Noted Male and Female Skeletons Differ

Sparse Turnout for Gun Ban Rally at Minnesota Capitol

Cam&Co. The Second Amendment and 'Sporting Purposes'

Commerce Department Rolls Back Biden-Era Rule on Gun Exports

YouTube Agrees to Pay Trump $24.5 Million (Plus the Future of Global Communications)

They want us dead. Let Your Rage Fuel You, Part Deux

What Chicago's Bear of Little Brains Can't Do to Hamstring the Cops, a Civilian Panel Will

Nosedive! Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Plunge to the Bottom of the Ocean After Return From Suspension

Southport Shooter's Former Best Friend: 'This Was 100 Percent Predictable and Preventable'

The Mamdani Chronicles: Now He Refuses to Denounce Hamas

'Inject This Into My Veins'! JD Vance Self-Awareness Nukes Dems' Health Care Fearmongering

Advertisement

And? More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday

Stephen King's Bill Clinton History Rewrite Flops as X Swiftly Schools the Big Dummy Horror Maestro

VIP

Six Years Ago, the Left Told Boys They Were Toxic. What Did They Think Would Happen?

The Only Way to Prevent the Collapse of Western Civilization Is to End the Culture of Death

Grooming Inc: Sex Offender Sponsors North Carolina Pride Festival

Sodom and Gomorrica Vol. XXXII: ‘They Made Us Kill Charlie Kirk’

Violence? What Violence? Governor Goes Full Baghdad Bob After Trump Orders National Guard to Portland

The Mormons and Me

The Great Replacement Chronicles Pt. VIII: Migrant Demands Right to German Women in Public

Who Will Suffer Most if Democrats Shut Down the Government?

Can We Finally Admit We Have a Mental Health Crisis?

Around the Interwebz

‘The Naked Gun’ Sets Streaming Date On Paramount+

EA will be a very different company under private ownership

The First ’Titanic’ Movie Came a Month After the Disaster—And It Starred a Survivor

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/29/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Daily Caller

New Media: Gateway Pundit

Radio: CBS



EDT

5:15 AM In-Town Travel Pool Call Time

7:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:10 AM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Quantico, VA

The White House

Open Press



9:00 AM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to the Department of War

Quantico, VA

In-Town Travel Pool



10:40 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Open Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT delivers an announcement

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.