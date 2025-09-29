Wikipedia Co-Founder Calls for Massive Reforms to End Left-Wing Bias

Wikipedia, once celebrated as the ultimate source of free knowledge, has increasingly become a hub of left-wing bias. Its content and editing policies favor liberal perspectives, systematically sidelining conservative voices and sources. This tilt has undermined the platform’s neutrality and corrupted the information billions rely on. What was meant to be an impartial encyclopedia now enforces skewed “reliability” standards that exclude conservative media and suppress dissent.

Advertisement

Larry Sanger, Wikipedia’s co-founder, has now published a blueprint to reform the platform and restore it to its former glory.

In a move echoing Martin Luther’s historic challenge to a corrupt church, Sanger posted his “Nine Theses” directly on his Wikipedia user page, personal website, and social media. This bold manifesto targets Wikipedia’s chronic left-wing bias and systemic governance problems, offering concrete solutions to save the encyclopedia trusted by billions worldwide.

Sanger’s “Nine Theses” call for a fundamental overhaul of how Wikipedia operates. They include ending decision-making by consensus, allowing competing articles to coexist, abolishing ideologically driven source blacklists, reviving the original neutrality policy, repealing the problematic “Ignore All Rules” doctrine, revealing who leads Wikipedia, enabling public rating of articles, ending permanent blocks on editors, and adopting a legislative process to guide governance. These fixes are not minor tweaks but sweeping reforms aimed at the heart of Wikipedia’s bias and dysfunction.

I am nailing Nine Theses to the door of @Wikipedia. This has been my project for the last nine months. There has never been a thoroughgoing Wikipedia reform proposal—this is the first. If it doesn't work, we need to organize an alternative. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Lnt6vUmeJZ — Larry Sanger (@lsanger) September 29, 2025

“The ‘Nine Theses’ were carefully chosen and worded to appeal most strongly to our common concern for truth and a sense of justice.” said Sanger. “As a Wikipedian who was there at the very beginning, I hope that the Wikipedia community will do the necessary introspection and consider these proposals seriously. I also hope the broader world will join the discussion on each point, pressing Wikipedia’s leaders as well as rank-and-file users to adopt them—for the good of billions of human beings who rely on the platform. Wikipedia must stand for objective, impartial truth and these Nine Theses bring us one step closer to that reality.”

Advertisement

Much of the controversy centers on Wikipedia’s “reliable sources” policy. Conservative outlets like Fox News, The New York Post, Newsmax, and One America News are banned for ideological reasons, while left-wing sources such as MSNBC, The Nation, and Mother Jones are accepted without question. This double standard ensures Wikipedia reflects the left’s worldview rather than objective truth.

Transparency and accountability are also major issues. Wikipedia’s most powerful editors operate in the shadows. Unlike mainstream newspapers with visible leadership, admins remain anonymous. Sanger calls for them to reveal themselves and face public scrutiny, proposing a public article rating system and an elected editorial assembly to govern content and policy.

ICYMI: Even Rosie O’Donnell’s Therapist Thinks She’s Nuts Over Trump

Wikipedia isn’t just the world’s most visited encyclopedia; it shapes AI outputs for giants like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Its influence reaches far beyond casual browsing, affecting search engines and AI-driven information worldwide. Fixing its bias and governance could improve the entire digital information ecosystem. Congressional hearings probing attempts to manipulate Wikipedia show just how much sway the platform holds.

Sanger, warning for years about Wikipedia’s decline, frames his “Nine Theses” as a call for truth and justice. As co-founder of the platform, he hopes the Wikipedia community will confront its flaws and embrace reform, while urging the public to demand accountability.

Advertisement

“Wikipedia needs more intellectual diversity, including conservatives, libertarians, and moderates who currently stay away from the platform,” Sanger says. “With even 100 new active editors, intellectual diversity that is presently inconceivable for Wikipedia would quickly become conceivable.”

Wikipedia’s biased censorship undercuts everyone craving honest knowledge. PJ Media fearlessly exposes the left’s agenda. Support our efforts by joining PJ Media VIP today—use promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Support fearless journalism that puts America First. The fight for truth won’t wait—join now.