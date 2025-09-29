Even Rosie O’Donnell’s Therapist Thinks She’s Nuts Over Trump

One Donald Trump accomplishment that often goes overlooked is getting Rosie O’Donnell and other unhinged Hollywood has-beens to leave the country. So let’s give credit where credit is due. Of course, even though O’Donnell is no longer stateside, she still desperately clings to relevancy by complaining about President Trump to anyone who will listen.

This is what makes her latest performance on Nicolle Wallace’s podcast so revealing. O’Donnell, once a fixture on daytime TV and whose last hit movie was A League of Their Own back in 1992, clearly cannot let go of Trump. She can’t move on, she can’t talk about anything else, and she certainly can’t process reality without turning it into another hysterical rant about the supposed dangers of his presidency. It would almost be funny if it weren’t so sad.

Here’s a woman who had a modest level of fame, fortune, and influence, reduced to shouting at clouds about Trump from abroad because her Hollywood career died years ago. Yet the liberal media continues to indulge her, propping her up like some sort of folk hero for the Resistance, even though her paranoia has gotten so bad that her own therapist is trying to get her to calm down.

“When people say, ‘I changed my mind,’ we have to say, ‘Welcome back to reality,’” O’Donnell declared, imploring Americans to rally against Trump. “Let’s all be Americans together. Right? Because what’s happening is not only happening to Democrats, it’s happening to everyone. And when the Medicaid cuts go in, old people are going to start to die.”

“To die,” she repeated for emphasis. “What he’s done yet hasn’t even hit us yet.”

Translation: things aren’t bad now, but trust me, they’ll get worse because I say so.

Anyway, O’Donnell kept going, warning that “If he’s not stopped now, we have lost our country. And I don’t know, Nicolle, how it is that some people cannot see it.”

The most revealing moment came when O’Donnell admitted her own therapist questioned the intensity of her feelings about Trump. “My therapist said, ‘Why are you so upset?’ And I said to her, ‘Why are you not?’”

The exchange underscored just how O’Donnell's hatred of Trump consumes her to the point where even her mental health professional is reportedly trying to get her to calm down.

O’Donnell is proof that Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well and, in her case, completely unchecked. When even your therapist is telling you to tone it down, that should be a wake-up call. But instead of self-reflection, O’Donnell doubles down. This is the state of the anti-Trump Left: so far gone in their hysteria that reason, facts, and even professional advice bounce right off of them. Trump’s greatest crime, in their minds, is that he exists and that he beat them. O’Donnell’s meltdown isn’t just embarrassing; it’s a warning of how deranged the Left has become.

This isn’t the first time O’Donnell has embarrassed herself with an over-the-top anti-Trump tirade. Earlier this month, she rushed to blame Trump supporters after the deadly church shooting in Minneapolis, declaring in a TikTok video that “it was a white guy, Republican, MAGA person, White supremacist,” and even tying Trump and the NRA to the violence, even though the shooter was a trans-identifying leftist.

O’Donnell released an “apology” video admitting, “I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement.” But instead of leaving it there, she doubled down, smearing conservatives again by insisting the shooter “had standard NRA-loving kind of gun people feelings.” In other words, it wasn’t an apology at all, but a thinly veiled excuse to repeat the same narrative. As I explained at the time, O’Donnell’s half-hearted backpedal only made everything worse because she simply can’t let go of her obsession with blaming Trump and his supporters for everything.

Her therapy isn't going well.

Her therapy isn't going well.

The anti-Trump Left is lost in obsession, and Rosie O'Donnell is the poster child. When even her therapist urges her to calm down, you know it's bad.