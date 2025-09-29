Swalwell Threatens to Weaponize Government Against Trump Allies

The same Democrats who cheered when Joe Biden weaponized the Department of Justice are desperately trying to flip the script now that their own allies are facing scrutiny for breaking the law and abusing power. But now, there’s an amusing twist, as one of their own, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), is openly admitting that Democrats plan to weaponize the government when they return to power.

Appearing on CNN Monday morning, Swalwell accused Donald Trump of misusing the Department of Justice for political gain. “Donald Trump seems hell-bent on not going after the physical threats to you and to your viewers but rather going after his perceived political opponents,” he said. “I mean, he is weaponizing the Department of Justice, going after his political enemies.”

It’s crazy enough that Swalwell, with a straight face, is accusing Trump of doing what Joe Biden did for four years, but then he declared that Democrats would retaliate if voters hand them control of Congress next year by weaponizing the federal government against Trump’s allies.

When CNN’s Kate Bolduan asked him what Democrats could realistically do while in the minority, Swalwell flatly promised retribution. “Well, first, we are making it clear that we’re going into the majority a year from now. We have every intention to do that,” he declared. “And so we will bring oversight, accountability. We will subpoena the Department of Justice, but also private actors who have done these drug deals with the administration, college campuses, entertainment companies, law firms. And so accountability is coming.”

Swalwell isn’t even trying to hide it. He’s openly vowing to weaponize Congress as a political bludgeon, promising to rain down subpoenas not just on government officials, but on private businesses, schools, and law firms guilty of nothing more than association with Trump.

Swalwell threatens investigations for everyone working with Trump:



“We're going into the majority a year from now. Accountability is coming. I hope that deters people."



Imagine making this buffoon the face of your party’s intimidation campaign. pic.twitter.com/YtKLBH5o3R — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 29, 2025

This isn’t oversight; it’s intimidation. It’s the very abuse of power Democrats pretend to oppose. Swalwell’s threat isn’t a gaffe or a misstatement; it’s calculated. It’s a chilling declaration of political vengeance. His message is that if Democrats claw their way back into power, they won’t go after terrorists, criminals, or foreign adversaries. They’ll unleash the machinery of government against Trump supporters, conservative institutions, and anyone who dares to do business with him. They’re not investigating crimes; they’re investigating Trump allies to find crimes.

Many of us on the right spent the Biden years wondering if we were next, and with good reason. The Biden administration didn’t just go after Trump; it targeted conservative organizations like Turning Point USA, pro-life groups, individuals, and conservative media. Now Swalwell openly signals that if Democrats regain power, they will go after anyone who aligned themselves with Trump, any conservative student, any company doing business with the administration, and even law firms representing Trump’s interests.

A sitting congressman has just gone on national television and promised to weaponize the government against political opponents. That isn’t oversight; it’s vengeance. This is pure banana republic territory, and every American should be terrified: Once Democrats normalize government-by-revenge, no one can undo it.

Swalwell's chilling vow to weaponize the government against Trump supporters is a brutal reminder: Democrats won't protect Americans but will punish their political enemies.