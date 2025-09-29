DOJ Turns the Tables on the Left, Files FACE Act Suit Against Violent Mob at NJ Synagogue

The left created a new set of rules under the Biden administration. Waging lawfare against a candidate for president was just one of the many ways it weaponized the Department of Justice to target conservatives. Do you remember how the Biden DOJ used the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act against peaceful pro-life protestors?

Advertisement

Back in June, our own Rick Moran detailed how the Trump administration had planned to turn the left’s strategies on them by using the FACE Act to protect houses of worship — a part of the law the Democrats have conveniently ignored.

Today Trump’s DOJ made good on that promise. Earlier this afternoon, the Department of Justice filed a civil complaint under the FACE Act against “entities and individuals who targeted a synagogue in West Orange, New Jersey, during a November 2024 protest that escalated into violence.”

Those entities and individuals include the Party for Socialism and Liberation of New Jersey; American Muslims for Palestine New Jersey; Tova Fry (aka Terry Kay); Altaf Sharif; Matt Dragon; and Eric Camins.

Last November, members of the Jewish community made plans for two gatherings: an Israel real estate seminar and a celebration. While the original site of the events was to be the home of a community member, it had to be moved to a nearby synagogue due to what the JewishLink news site called “multiple threats from pro-Hamas groups and protesters stalking the (member’s) home.”

The JewishLink report added, “Despite efforts to keep the new location private, pro-Hamas protesters discovered the venue. They stormed the quiet neighborhood, chanting ‘Zionists are Nazis,’ ‘Intifada, Intifada’ and ‘From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.’”

Advertisement

The DOJ complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges that certain protesters “engaged in threats of force, intimidation, and violent conduct directed at congregants of the Congregation Ohr Torah synagogue.”

In a statement, the DOJ said, “According to the complaint, the defendants’ actions were intended to interfere with the synagogue community’s right to freely exercise their religion, including gathering for a religious ceremony to honor the life of a deceased rabbi.”

The FACE Act was enacted in 1994 to punish peaceful pro-life demonstrations in what its pro-abortion proponents framed as countering an organized, national campaign of obstruction, destruction, and violence against abortion clinics and their staff members.

What they’ve always had a problem with is that the presence of peaceful pro-life protesters is a usually quiet reminder to expectant mothers that they are indeed carrying a living human being into that abortion clinic.

While the FACE Act was designed to enhance access to the left’s sacred place in the form of an abortion mill, the act’s creators decided to throw a bone to Republicans – obviously, to give them some cover – by adding in “places of worship.” In a ghoulish way there is an equivalency. The left doesn’t see much of a difference between their holy place for human sacrifice and the way the rest of us see the holiness of a church or a synagogue.

Advertisement

So the DOJ today finally decided to give leftists some of their own FACE Act medicine.

“No American should be harassed, targeted, or discriminated against for peacefully practicing their religion,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Today's lawsuit underscores this Department of Justice's commitment to defending Jewish Americans — and all Americans of faith — from those who would threaten their right to worship.”

Conservative superstar and Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said, “This Justice Department will vigorously enforce the right of every American to worship in peace and without fear. Those who target houses of worship and violate our federal laws protecting people of faith are on notice that they will face the consequences.”

The FACE Act makes it illegal to use force, threats of force, or physical obstruction to intentionally injure, intimidate, or interfere with any person lawfully exercising their rights to seek, provide services, or worship.

The DOJ lawsuit intends to “prevent the defendants from engaging in future violations of the FACE Act at synagogues or obstructing worshipers from synagogues throughout New Jersey — the fullest reach of the District Court. If granted, that injunction will ensure that congregants of the West Orange synagogue may attend religious services without harassment, intimidation, or violence.”

Advertisement

But even the most casual observer can see that this is much more than that. The Trump administration and the DOJ are sending a signal that the left isn’t exempt from the rules it created.

One more thing: If you want to see the Democrats go down to defeat in next year’s midterms and beyond, now is the time to join the battle to Make America Great Again. Without you, America can lose. We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you this same level of access across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms). And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT, you’ll receive a 60% discount!