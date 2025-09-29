NBC's 'Law & Order: SVU' Pushes Anti-ICE Message in Season Premiere

Hollywood leftists never stop with their propaganda, and the season premiere of NBC’s long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit proves it by casting ICE agents as villains. In the episode ICE officers storm into court proceedings, arrest cops, and are later accused of protecting rapists.

I guess subtlety is not a term the show's writers are familiar with. Then again, this is just more of the same propaganda that's been pervasive in the modern entertainment industry for years now. As we progress through President Donald Trump's second term in office, the anti-American, anti-conservative messaging is getting more on the nose.

The episode, “In the Wind,” starts with an illegal migrant named Ruiz witnessing a rape. Ruiz agrees to testify against the rapist in court. However, as the court date draws near, Ruiz disappears. Main character Captain Olivia Benson visits his apartment. When she gets there, ICE is on the scene. Ruiz bolted from the scene to avoid being taken into custody by immigration officers.

Enter Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi.

Carisi visits the judge and accuses the rapist’s lawyer of asking ICE to raid Ruiz’s building in order to block his testimony. The episode then reveals Ruiz has a drug arrest from 15 years earlier.

The SVU officers portray the drug conviction as a “bogus charge,” making the illegal immigrant look like a good man whom racism railroaded. Because, obviously, there's simply no way someone who crossed the border illegally could possibly have a legitimate criminal history.

Here's more from Breitbart:

Despite the ICE action, the judge tells Carisi that the case will go on and if Ruiz doesn’t show, then that is too bad for the prosecution. This sets the episode up for Benson and her officers to track Ruiz down so he can appear in court to help convict a rapist. As an aside, the “rapist” in the episode is a white man (Cayleb Long) who owns an apartment building where two women are raped. So, not only are ICE the bad guys, but the rapist is a white landowner. Benson and Carisi get on their high horses and accuse ICE of interfering in a rape case. But they succeed in tracking Ruiz down and bring him back to the squad room to convince him to testify even though ICE is now hunting him. And Ruiz is seen wondering why he should testify if he is now in danger of being deported.

In the squad room, Ruiz states he's been in the country for 22 years and, during that time, has obeyed the law to the letter, even paying taxes, and claims his drug charge is false. Ever the social justice warrior, Benson tells Ruiz that the NYPD will "do everything that we can to protect you."

"So my choices are to–to run and hide and hope that they never find me or to– to just leave my whole life and just go back. And now you’re asking me to do something nice for my government? Why would I do that?" Ruiz asks Benson.

"You’re right. You’re absolutely right. And if you got up and walked out of here right now, nobody would blame you. But the fact of the matter is, Mr. Ruíz, you came in here tonight, which tells me that you want to do what’s right, whether or not you get something back in return," she replies.

ICE agents bust into the squad room and take Ruiz. Benson considers sneaking him out the back, but Carisi talks her down. Instead, Benson orders another detective to arrest Ruiz herself, claiming he’s a material witness so ICE can’t touch him.

From Breitbart:

Unfortunately, nowhere in the episode is the real record of ICE truly relayed and the NBC audience is never told that ICE arrests thousands of dangerous career criminals and illegal aliens who have pilfered, raped, and murdered their ways across the United states.

Clearly, the writers want to send the message that ICE agents are evil and protect dangerous criminals — not the ones crossing illegally, including thousands of sex offenders, but fellow ICE officers.

We live in a time when people have a hard time engaging with the entertainment they consume and discerning what is real and fake. Many viewers, particularly those predisposed to a leftist point of view, will take this portrayal of ICE as gospel.

Given the many assaults and shootings on ICE officers and facilities this year, pushing such a message looks downright foolhardy. Won't this just ratchet up the hatred and influence more acts of violence?

Probably.

And that's exactly what the propagandists in Hollywood want.

