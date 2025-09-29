Police Make Horrific Discovery in Pennsylvania Woman's Home

Local law enforcement officials arrested a Pennsylvania woman after discovering the remains of four dead infants in her home.

Police arrested Jessica Marie Mauthe, 39, and charged her with criminal homicide, involuntary manslaughter, and multiple counts of abuse of a corpse after her landlord discovered the remains while cleaning a closet.

Advertisement

After evicting Mauthe in August for not paying rent, Brent Flanigan discovered the remains. The arrest affidavit revealed Flanigan was cleaning out the closet when he found a trash bag emanating a foul odor. Upon closer inspection, the landlord saw a decomposing body wrapped in towels inside the bag.

Police arrived and identified the decomposing contents of the bag as the body of a deceased infant. Police discovered three more decomposing infants in storage totes in the attic.

Mauthe admitted to authorities that she gave birth to one of the children last year. She said she held the infant "against her, where it remained until it stopped making noises and stopped breathing," which some reports say could be a description of an intentional suffocation.

The 39-year-old woman told investigators that she gave birth to another child six years ago, on the floor of her home, stating she heard the infant "whimper." Mauthe claims she passed out and when she came to, the child was no longer breathing.

Mauthe gave birth to two other babies, but as of this writing, it's not known if they were born alive or stillborn.

Neighbors spoke to local media outlets, revealing that Mauthe had two children living with her, ages six and eight, but they were unaware she had ever been pregnant.

Advertisement

The Indiana County Coroner’s Office is conducting autopsies on the infants.

The incident in Pennsylvania is just one of many horrific incidents of infant abandonment that have occurred in various parts of the country. Last week, an infant was removed, alive, from a dumpster in Texas.

In Iowa, a mother and father were sentenced for leaving a newborn in a ditch to die. A month ago, a college student was taken into custody by police after they found the body of a dead baby in her closet at home.

All U.S. states allow parents to surrender newborn children if they cannot provide adequate care. They can surrender their infants to local authorities. The state of Pennsylvania has a safe haven law that allows parents to bring children up to 28 days old to any hospital, police officer at a police station, or emergency service provider located at an EMS station.

In other words, there's simply no excuse for murdering an unwanted baby. To do so is the worst kind of evil. It's further evidence of the sick and twisted culture of death ravaging American society.

Life is a precious gift. It's sacred. Human beings, even those committing such horrendous acts, are made in the image of God. Nothing someone does can erase this truth; thus all people have dignity and should be treated as such.

Advertisement

One might chock up such actions to panic and lack of knowledge concerning options to surrender newborn children. In some cases that might well be true. However, in an age where just about everyone has a phone, access to the internet, and thus a wellspring of information at their fingertips, there is simply no excuse.

The question we should ask is why allowing a child, a new human soul created by the hand of God, to die is an acceptable course of action. Could it be due to the wide acceptance of abortion, including partial-birth abortion promoted by the left and propaganda claiming that newborn children are not fully human?

Ideology has consequences. And sometimes, those consequences are deadly.

Help us to work toward saving Western civilization. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.