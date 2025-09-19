The Morning Briefing: In Lighter News, Kamala Harris Continues to Implode

Top O' the Briefing

Let us once again try and head into the weekend with some lighter fare. I think that any chance we have to revel in the fact that Kamala Harris isn't the president right now should be taken full advantage of. Luckily for us, Madame Former Veep's new book and the attention it will be getting from the fawning leftists in the mainstream media will be giving us plenty of opportunities in the coming weeks.

Back in the beginning of July, I wrote that I hoped Kamala Harris would keep chasing parked cars. That was back when she was considering running for Gavin Newsom's job and finding out that nobody in the California Democratic Party wanted to take her to the prom. It was marvelous political entertainment.

Because publishers are willing to throw a lot money at celebrities and Democratic politicians, Harris got a book deal to write about one of the more spectacular flame-outs in the history of United States presidential campaigns. It looks like this might be an opportunity for Harris to remind her fellow Democrats why they disliked her so much in the 2020 presidential race. This is from Matt:

Kamala Harris has finally confirmed what many already suspected: Tim Walz was never her first choice as a running mate. According to an excerpt from her new book 107 Days, Kamala openly admits that Pete Buttigieg was originally at the top of her list. She ultimately decided against him, however, not because of his disastrous tenure in the Biden administration or his qualifications, but because she feared that the country couldn’t handle the combination of a black woman and a gay man on the same ticket. In her words, “Buttigieg would have been an ideal partner—if I were a straight white man.”

That Walz wasn't the first choice for Princess Cackles was the worst kept secret since Biden's dementia, so this isn't really an explosive story. But admitting that Mayor Pete topped her dream list? Let's get the popcorn.

The Democrats have gotten so deep into their obsession with diversity that it's as if they are now actively seeking ways to trip over themselves. That's how they ended up with Harris as vice president in the first place. It's an infinity loop of insanity that they just can't get off of.

The reasoning behind not choosing Buttigieg is classic Harris nonsensicality. Someone as hyper-focused on diversity as Harris might want to have considered the fact that Buttigieg's polling with Black voters is under water on his best days. It is a problem he has had since he was mayor of South Bend. In fact, Kamala Harris might be the only Black person in America who doesn't loathe him.

She also had to gloss over the fact that Mayor Pete was an unmitigated disaster in his role as Joe Biden's Secretary of Transportation. Actually, the only reason that Buttigieg has gotten as far has he has in the Democratic Party is because he's gay. The country doesn't care about that — it cares about his lack of competence in every high profile job that he's had.

This is obviously going to be a an excuse-making book tour for Harris. Here we go with Hillary 2.0, albeit a slightly less drunk version. Because she can't help herself, Harris will almost certainly step on the toes of many of her fellow Democrats, most notably the current Governor of Minnesota. It's gonna be delicious, especially given the number of parked cars out there.

On another topic...

The free speech debate is once again raging in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel's suspension. As I've been making a living as a comedian and a writer for most of my life, I have a particular affinity for free speech. In my latest "Beyond the Briefing" video I explore what a lot of people are getting wrong about the issue. I try to make the serious stuff fun.

Have a great weekend.

