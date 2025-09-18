Trump Honors U.S. Air Force’s 78th Birthday

Today, Sept. 18, is the anniversary of the formation of the U.S. Air Force as a separate military branch.

Donald Trump issued an official statement on this important military anniversary. “Since 1947, the men and women of the United States Air Force have been the fearless guardians of our skies, heroically maintaining order, stability, and peace among the clouds and across our horizons,” the president declared.

The American military did have air forces in World War I, but it was not till after the Second World War that the Army Air Corps became a separate branch as the U.S. Air Force (my grandfather still called it the Army Air Corps his whole life!). The Air Force has been protecting America ever since. Both of my parents served as airmen.

Trump praised “this storied branch’s enduring legacy as the most elite airpower force in the history of the world.” He also highlighted “the grit, dedication, and selfless service of the thousands of Airmen who live by the timeless motto: ‘Aim High… Fly-Fight-Win.’”

For nearly 80 years, the president stated, “the Air Force has built a rich and proud heritage of air dominance, technical prowess, tactical capability, and unrivaled lethality. Every day, the warriors of the United States Air Force serve around the globe—whether engaged in combat operations, natural disaster response, nuclear deterrence, or homeland defense—keeping America safe, strong, and free.”

In usual Trump style, he had to mention his own goals for the Air Force. “As Commander-in-Chief, I am advancing an Air Force that promotes peace through strength and ensures America’s unmatched dominance in the skies,” Trump boasted. “In June, the world witnessed an unprecedented demonstration of firepower, precision, and professionalism when Air Force pilots and crew members obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities in a highly complex and perfectly executed mission.”

He was referring to the devastation of three Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States Air Force as part of a joint Israeli-U.S. operation against the terror-sponsoring, America-hating regime of Iran.

Trump proudly declared, “The overwhelming success of Operation Midnight Hammer proved that our Air Force can complete any mission, defeat any foe, and inflict absolute devastation on our enemies from the sky—anywhere in the world and at the time of our choosing.”

Operation Midnight Hammer was a testament to training, preparation, experience, and exceptional teamwork across the entire Air Force. The brave Airmen tasked with this mission, and the Service members who supported their flights, made our Nation proud and the world a safer place. They represent the best of America—and reflect the skill, bravery, loyalty, and unflinching resolve of every Airman who swears the oath.

In conclusion, the president stated that First Lady Melania Trump “joins me in celebrating the incredible American patriots in the world’s finest air force—and the families who share the blessings and sacrifices of military service.”

Happy birthday to the United States Air Force, and thank you to all those who serve!

