Remember When Democrats Wanted Tucker Carlson Fired to ‘Protect Democracy’?

As soon as news spread that Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show had been pulled off the air indefinitely for his spreading false information about Charlie Kirk’s assassin, Democrats rushed to the cameras to express their outrage.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel claimed, despite the fact that it was already well established that the shooter, Tyler Robinson, was a radicalized leftist.

On her CNN program OutFront, Erin Burnett turned to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for comment. Schumer called the suspension “outrageous,” saying, “It’s a page right out of Xi’s playbook. This is just despicable, disgusting and against democratic values. Trump and his allies seem to want to shut down speech that they don’t like to hear. That is not what democracies do. That is what autocracies do.”

He added, “And it doesn’t matter whether you agree with Kimmel or not. He has the right to free speech. And so, it is just outrageous. It is indicative of autocracy. And I am just outraged by it. Again, this is what dictators do. This is what she would do. This is what Putin would do. We are not that country.”

Let’s just call this for what it is: lies.

I’ve previously explained that Kimmel’s lies violated FCC regulations, but let’s forget about that for a moment, and look at Chuck Schumer’s own words just a few years ago, when he was calling on Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson because “our democracy depends on it.”

“These lies continue tonight,” Schumer said. “Rupert Murdoch, who has admitted they were lies and said he regretted it, has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight now that he's seen how he has perverted and slimed the truth. And from letting him go on again and again and again. Not because their views deserve such opprobrium, but because our democracy depends on it.”

Isn’t it amusing how that works? According to Schumer, Tucker Carlson didn’t have free speech—but Jimmy Kimmel does. Democracy, apparently, depends on Kimmel keeping his show on the air, while it was supposedly under threat when Carlson had his.

This isn’t really about free speech—ABC is legally bound by FCC rules, and Kimmel clearly broke them, while Fox News followed the law. Yet Tucker Carlson was still fired after Democrats launched a public pressure campaign to oust him. The left wants it both ways: demanding networks punish conservatives while shielding their own allies, leaving conservatives denied the very free speech the left claims to defend.

That hypocrisy becomes impossible to ignore when you consider that a deranged leftist murdered Charlie Kirk simply for speaking his mind. This wasn’t a debate or a disagreement—it was an act of violence aimed at silencing a conservative voice. And yet the party that claims to champion tolerance and open discourse acts as if they alone decide who deserves protection, while conservatives face censorship, threats, and even deadly attacks for exercising the same right they pretend to uphold.

