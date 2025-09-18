Pro-Terror Mahmoud Khalil Ordered Deported to Syria or Algeria

Pro-terror activist Mahmoud Khalil, whose deportation and loss of a student visa were famously blocked by a woke court, has now been ordered deported, with the likely destinations including a country where his Muslim jihadi pals are committing genocide.

In Syria, the terrorist group HTS, which took over the country last year, is still attempting genocide against the Druze and Christian minorities in the country. Muslims in Algeria also target Christians there, persecuting and pressuring both individuals and churches. Islamic terrorism is to blame in both cases, which should excite Khalil, given his extreme activism in support of Hamas. Now he will get to see up close what terrorism is like instead of marching in safety in America, blathering Palestinian propaganda.

Immigration Judge Jamee Comans ruled, per the Washington Examiner, that Khalil did not provide all proper information on his green card application, displaying a “lack of candor on his I-485 form [that] was not an oversight by an uninformed, uneducated applicant.”

Comans wrote further, “Rather, this Court finds that Respondent willfully misrepresented material fact(s) for the sole purpose of circumventing the immigration process and reducing the likelihood his applications could be denied. This Court cannot and will not condone such an action by granting a discretionary waiver.”

Back in March, the late, great Charlie Kirk warned against the importation of radicalization to Columbia, a school rife with violent antisemites. “It's not widely known, but over HALF of Columba University's enrollment is now foreign students," he wrote. "Some of them are people like Mahmoud Khalil, who spent all his time agitating in support of Hamas terrorists.”

Shai Davidai, a Jewish ex-professor barred from Columbia for exposing how violent the pro-Hamas protests there were, compiled evidence demonstrating Khalil‘s support for terrorism, including a statement from his group just after the heinous atrocities of October 7 expressing “full solidarity” with Palestinian jihad. Per Davidai, Khalil spoke at an event hosted by an explicitly pro-Hamas group and was one of the leaders at a Veterans Day event that, instead of honoring Americans, honored Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists.

Khalil also helped organize the one-year anniversary event in support of Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Flood Walkout, using Hamas’s own name for its Oct. 7 massacre. Posters at the march included ones glorifying jihadis as “martyrs.” Al-Aqsa refers to the Muslim mosques desecrating the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, expressing Hamas’s desire to conquer Jerusalem and thus all of Israel. So Khalil helped lead a protest using Hamas propaganda supporting genocide.

The so-called Palestinians are an invented people with no right to take over the only Jewish nation in the world. They should be returned to the Muslim nations from which they originally came. Likewise, Khalil does not have a right to be in America.

Khalil is like the Hamas leaders living in luxury in Qatar (a major terror-sponsoring government that also funds radical activism in the United States, such as Khalil’s) while commanding other people to kill Jews on their behalf. Khalil not only has no right but no justification for being in our country, jihad-lover that he is. Send him back to deal with the terrorists he loves so much.

