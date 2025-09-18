Kamala Throws Tim Walz Under the Bus

Kamala Harris has finally confirmed what many already suspected: Tim Walz was never her first choice as a running mate. According to an excerpt from her new book 107 Days, Kamala openly admits that Pete Buttigieg was originally at the top of her list. She ultimately decided against him, however, not because of his disastrous tenure in the Biden administration or his qualifications, but because she feared that the country couldn’t handle the combination of a black woman and a gay man on the same ticket.

In her words, “Buttigieg would have been an ideal partner—if I were a straight white man.” That’s about as blunt as it gets, and it leaves Walz looking like the political equivalent of being picked last in gym.

It’s not a good look for Kamala or for Walz. For anyone who thought Walz was chosen for his leadership or his accomplishments, Kamala has now erased that illusion with one chapter.

He wasn’t chosen because he was the best candidate, but because he was seen as the safest bet — a bland, middle-of-the-road option who wouldn’t bring “extra baggage” to the ticket. Which is hilarious because ultimately, he did bring baggage to the campaign. Between his stolen valor, his draconian COVID policies, and his affinity for putting tampons in boys' restrooms, the “safe” Tim Walz ended up being as much of a liability as a running mate possibly could be.

Still, it’s a humiliating admission. Imagine being introduced as vice presidential material, only to discover later that you were basically a last-resort fallback. That’s essentially what Kamala is telling the country.

Harris’s treatment of Walz is particularly striking because many had already speculated that he wasn’t her top choice. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was long rumored to be on her shortlist, but that was a major no-no because the Democratic Party has become increasingly antisemitic. Reports also suggested that other Democrats she approached simply turned her down. It was hardly a sign of strength going into 2024; it was more like desperation dressed up as strategy. Now, instead of doubling down on choosing Walz, Harris essentially threw him under the bus.

To make matters worse, Kamala’s explanation only underscores how fragile her political position really was. She openly admits that her concern wasn’t about competence, vision, or governing ability, but about optics. She framed it as a matter of what America was “ready” to accept, acknowledging the “burden already placed on the electorate” in backing someone like herself. In other words, she believed the country couldn’t handle one more layer of identity politics on the Democratic ticket. It’s a stunning admission from a woman who built her brand on identity as both a strength and a selling point. By her own logic, though, that same identity made her too risky to pair with someone like Buttigieg.

By effectively confessing that Walz was little more than a safe back-up plan, Harris didn’t just insult her running mate; she confirmed what voters had already concluded long before Election Day: She was never ready for the job.

When it comes to tough decisions, she would sooner play things safe than do what she thinks is right. That’s not leadership.

That thud you just heard? That was Kamala Harris tossing Tim Walz under the bus. Imagine being Walz today, knowing the veep just told the world he wasn't even her first choice. Somehow, it feels fitting, because she wasn't America's first choice, either. This revelation lays bare just how much her campaign was built on optics over substance.