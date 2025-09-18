Leninist Pro-Transgender Paramilitary Group Linked to Rash of Violent Attacks

A Leninist group of transgenders known as the Socialist Rifle Association has been carrying out weapons training for extremists who adhere to a Marxist ideology. Some of its 10,000 members are linked to major crimes, including the firebombing of Tesla dealerships, according to an investigation by the Daily Wire.

The members of this organization spend big bucks to create stockpiles of assault rifles and tactical gear such as gas masks. Each individual approved for membership is sent an official card that bears the image of Karl Marx, along with the quote, "Any attempt to disarm workers must be frustrated, by force if necessary."

"Videos show them preparing for engagements that look more like war than self-defense, running through the woods and hitting long-range targets," according to the report. The group's chapters and members post weapons training videos online, such as this one on YouTube:

So what is the ultimate goal, the mission statement, of the SRA? According to its members, it exists to combat "fascists" and "Nazis." I wasn't aware there was a huge population of actual, legitimate, self-proclaimed National Socialists in the United States. The real question is to whom, exactly, do they apply these labels?

Court documents say SRA members apply the labels to people involved in the January 6 protests, despite the lack of firearms present among those who participated in that event. Yet, they cite this as a reason for preparing for all-out war.

The Daily Wire notes:

The Socialist Rifle Association has a chapter in Utah, where Kirk was shot. It advertises “inclusive firearms education,” with a rainbow-colored target and the tagline “women-friendly, BIPOC-friendly, queer-friendly.” One of its posters says “I will die fighting for this cause,” a quote attributed to John Brown, “a radical abolitionist who was murdered by the capitalist slave-owning class.” On June 19, the Utah chapter asked members to “Support Arturo Gamboa, an Antiracist accused of murder.”

One has to wonder, following the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, if maybe Tyler Robinson, the shooter, who is in a relationship with a transgender man, might have been aware of the existence of the group. Was he a member?

The group itself says that Robinson is not a member, but is that the truth? When asked by the Daily Wire if Robinson's transgender boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, is a member, the group declined to answer, citing its confidentiality policies.

The left-wing extremist group has been passing around disinformation about Charlie Kirk to justify labeling him as a threat. Take a gander at the SRA's Reddit forum and you'll discover that several years ago, users falsely claimed that "Charlie Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, is openly calling for the lynching of transgender individuals."

Not surprisingly, after Kirk's assassination, SRA members mocked him ruthlessly, expressed their excitement over his murder, and then wished that the shooter who made an attempt on the life of President Donald Trump in 2024 had been a better marksman.

Several other crimes have been linked to the SRA:

On July 4, a group of militants allegedly swarmed law enforcement at an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas and “opened fire at the unarmed DHS correctional officers.” One of them, Benjamin Hanil Song, is charged with shooting a police officer in the neck. Song was a member of the Socialist Rifle Association’s Dallas-Fort Worth chapter, a fellow group member told KERA. Of the 10 co-defendants charged with attempted murder of a federal officer, at least two claimed to be transgender: Cameron Arnold, who went by Autumn Hill, and Bradford Morris, who went by Meagan Morris. Authorities recovered nine firearms in the home where Arnold lived with about six other transgenders.

On March 18, a man by the name of Paul Hyon Kim set on fire and shot up a total of five Tesla vehicles. He also left a Molotov cocktail inside one of them.

Court documents concerning the incident said, “Kim has an Instagram page where he follows the Socialist Rifle Association’s page. In a post from October 2018, on the Reno Socialist Rifle Association’s Instagram page, is a picture of a subject that appears to be Paul Kim training with firearms.”

The Socialist Rifle Association was first incorporated as an organization in the state of Kansas back in 2019. It was founded by Alexander Tackett, who identified as a woman and went by the name Alex Norma Tackett. He owned a queer bookstore — yes, they do exist, it seems — that said, “Lilith [it/she] & Alex Tackett [she/it] are a trans lesbian couple living in Wichita with their six-year-old son," on its website.

Organization co-founder Faye Ecklar stated, “I believe firearms ownership is necessary because, as a transgender socialist, half the country wants me dead, and the other half is happy to watch. Plus, the means of production won’t seize themselves.”

There are chapters of the SRA springing up all over the country. Members meet in person for events and also communicate via Discord, the same chat application that Robinson used and was potentially radicalized through. SRA's attempt to become a tax-exempt group was rejected in spring 2023 due to its failure to submit financial returns for three years.

All in all, there's a lot here that makes one wonder if the SRA should not have its Kansas credentials revoked and be labeled by the government as a terrorist organization. Many of its members are using violence and acts of vandalism to try to intimidate people who hold different political views. This seems like an attempt to coerce and force political change through acts of violence, so it shouldn't have any difficulty fitting the criteria.

The only certain way to defeat this kind of groups is to take away its legitimacy and to expose its hatred to the world. Enough moderates and conservatives exist in this country to affect change and ensure hate groups — and make no mistake, the SRA falls into that category — don't have the resources available to hurt those with whom they disagree.

