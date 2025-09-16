Actor Michael Keaton Makes Deplorable Statement About Charlie Kirk Assassination

Hollywood actor Michael Keaton, most well known for his roles as Batman and as Beetlejuice, decided to share his thoughts and opinions about the recent horrifying assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. As you probably already assumed, it was a terrible thing to say, though it contained a small glimmer of human decency. It's what we've come to expect from the liberal cesspool that is the entertainment industry.

Keaton, 74, gave his thoughts on the matter during a speech delivered at the Investigative Reporters and Editors' 50th anniversary gala held on Monday evening.

“Before we start to get into the meat of this thing, I’m going to take a minute to say that, regardless of how I probably — not probably — have disagreed with many things he said, Charlie Kirk leaves behind two kids and a wife,” Keaton said. “You gotta remember that.”

“Because in the end, shooting people will never answer anything, and the irony that he was killed with a gun is unbelievable,” he added.

Had Keaton stopped after that first part of his statement, he would have been praised for his remarks. Instead, the "Batman" actor felt it necessary to slide a comment in alluding to guns and gun control. Those sharp enough to read between the lines will have picked up on that immediately.

Celebrities continue to labor under the illusion that more gun control laws will stop this kind of violence. Their solution is to violate the rights of American citizens to protect themselves, which, if you dig deep, is not about making our country safer, but about enabling those on the left to more easily control the population.

Keaton' wasn't the only one to make remarks about Kirk during the event. Scott Pelley, a journalist with 60 Minutes, referred to the assassination as an attack on our First Amendment rights.

“Charlie Kirk was murdered to silence his speech, and three months earlier, former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were murdered to silence their speech,” Pelley stated during his speech. “Many admired Kirk; many did not. His catchphrase was ‘Prove me wrong.’ To some, that phrase was controversial, even dismissive. But the core idea was: Bring the proof and let’s debate.”

“Whether you agreed with Kirk’s ideas or Hortman’s, their murders, their silencing, is blood on the First Amendment,” he continued.

In the past, Keaton has supported Democratic candidates, including endorsements of former President Barack Obama, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and former President Joe Biden. He once said that celebrities should not get too involved in politics, advice he himself seemingly has not heeded, as seen in comments slamming both Donald Trump and Elon Musk during the 2024 election.

Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis also made mention of the assassination of Charlie Kirk during an appearance on the "WTF" podcast, hosted by Marc Maron. She told Maron, "I'm going to bring something up with you just because it's front of mind. Charlie Crist was killed two days ago."

“Kirk, not Crist,” Maron corrected, prompting Curtis to respond by saying, “I just call him Crist, I think, because of Christ, because of his deep belief.”

Curtis then said that she "disagreed" with Kirk on all issues. “I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died that he felt connected to his faith,” she continued. “Even though I find what his ideas were abhorrent to me, I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith, and I hope whatever ‘connection to God’ means, that he felt it.”

How uncharacteristically human of a wildly liberal celebrity.

