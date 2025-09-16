Charlie Kirk Is on the Ballot in 2026

The Charlie Kirk assassination upended a lot of the common tenets of politics, not to mention the unsaid rules of a civil society. Not too long ago, it was universally considered taboo to celebrate the death of anyone, yet thanks to social media and the Left, we’ve all seen people we know, people who teach our children and treat our health, dance and sing and celebrate a murder.

The vast majority of Americans, usually silent at times like this, are feeling a percolating rage build up. Many everyday Americans have decided to channel this energy by reporting the online murder celebrants to their employers, leading to many getting fired. This is unprecedented, and it’s just the beginning.

Conservatives don’t riot in the streets and loot stores when something really bad happens. They volunteer. They organize food drives. They tend to go to church and have prayer vigils. Truly peaceful ones. Blue cities don’t have to board up stores and force their police force to wear riot gear when something bad happens to conservatives. This has been well noted this past week.

But make no mistake that this time, under all of those prayers at candlelight vigils, there is anger. And so, conservatives will do what conservatives do. They will not forget. They will get to work, and that work will be to send a message to the world in November 2026. Charlie Kirk is on the ballot. He’s on the ballot in every single election across the country. From school boards to the Congress and the Senate.

Conventional wisdom is that the incumbent party loses ground in the midterms. Forget about that. Even if the Trump team and the GOP were at the top of their games before Charlie was assassinated, things are different now. Any Republican running for any office in 2026 would do well to study up on Charlie, what he stood for, what he said, the stands he took, and the ground he claimed. Because that is what millions of furious Republicans and independents will want next year.

People who’ve never heard of Charlie before last week, young people, have spent a good bit of time watching his videos, and they are in the process at this very moment of being drawn into conservatism. Not noticing this and seizing on it would be the most critical miscalculation any Republican running for office next year can make. Voters won’t stand for moderation or “both side-ism” from Republicans or Democrats this time. They want to vote for Charlie Kirk in the form of any candidate who can capture that spirit.

Conventional wisdom says “all politics is local,” the point being that what got a Donald Trump elected to the White House may not be what gets a candidate for Congress elected by voters in a Phoenix suburb. While there is always a certain truth to this, do not underestimate the deep-seated impact Charlie’s assassination has had on people in every corner of this country.

At the time of Charlie’s assassination, the Democrats were already suffering huge declines in voter registrations.

According to new voter registration data from the The New York Times, from 2020 to 2024, the Democrats have lost 2.1 million registered voters. Meanwhile, the Republicans have added 2.4 million. If these are the New York Times’ numbers, imagine what the real numbers might be.

Over the past week, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) reported that it has received over 37,000 inquiries from those wanting to start new TPUSA chapters on their high school and college campuses. Until now, TPUSA counted 900 college chapters and 1,200 high school chapters.

There has been an energy shift since Charlie’s tragic death. Conservatives have been looking for ways to channel that energy, and chances are, with the right help from TPUSA, Turning Point Action, the GOP, and local Republican campaigns, they will steer it productively towards gaining ground in the midterms, not losing it.

Make no mistake. Charlie Kirk is on the ballot in 2026, as he should be.

One more thing: The culture war is real! If you want to see the Democrats go down to defeat in next year's midterms and beyond, now is the time to join the battle to Make America Great Again. Without you, America can lose. We need your help to succeed!

