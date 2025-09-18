Mamdani and the Jews

The ringing endorsement of Zohran Mamdami for Mayor by Kathy Hochul, known as “the worst governor in America,” should serve as a warning to all New Yorkers, especially the Jews.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week, described Mamdani as the “Muslim communist that is running for mayor in New York City. ... He looks like he’s from central casting, his ideas are terrible, he wants the city to run the grocery stores.” Indeed, Mamdami’s ideas are terrible. They are in line with the anti-American, anti-capitalist, socialist agenda of the new regressive leadership of what used to be the Democrat Party.

That, and Mamdami’s opposition to President Donald Trump’s efforts to reduce crime, deport illegal migrants, and end the concocted “green agenda” to allow citizens the use of appliances and cars they like and can afford—ideas that Hochul also opposes—seems to be a reason Hochul chose to endorse Mamdami so early before the November elections.

Hochul said she discussed with Mamdani “the need to combat the rise of antisemitism urgently and unequivocally.” But what advice could Hochul, who, since October 2023, has utterly failed to confront and stop antisemitic attacks and demonstrations on the streets of New York and on the city’s campuses, offer?

Did she ask why he called to “globalize the Intifada”? Or why he “decline[d] to condemn” it? Did she question his support of citywide anti-Israel/antisemitic demonstrators chanting “From the river to the sea"?

It seems Hochul doesn’t question Mamdani. Instead, she is content that he met “with Jewish leaders across the city, listening and addressing their concerns directly,” promising that he will be a mayor “that protects Jewish New Yorkers.” However, according to the New York Post, Mamdani made it known that he intends to revoke Mayor Eric Adams’ executive order adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance 's(IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Why would any Jew, not necessarily a Zionist, trust this man, who, when confronted by vast criticism, retracts his long-held opinions?

On October 8, 2023, one day after the Hamas massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis, Mamdami blamed the Israeli government for the barbaric attack, never mentioning Hamas. He also told the New York Times that Israeli Prime Minister “Benjamin Netanyahu [is] a war criminal responsible for genocide in Gaza,” and promised “that if Netanyahu visited New York, he [Mamdani] would (illegally) 'honor’ the unlawful International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for his arrest by directing police to detain him at the airport.”

He supported the pro-Hamas agitators at New York campuses who threatened and blocked Jewish students’ movements, forcing them to find shelter to protect themselves. Moreover, Mamdani declared he “would not send police to respond to new encampments."

If elected, the Uganda-born Shia Muslim Ismaili, pro-Hamas, Communist, who claims to be a “Social Democrat,” will pursue pro-criminal, anti-police, anti-ICE, pro-illegal-immigrant policies, which New York middle-class taxpayers—those who cannot afford to move elsewhere—will have to pay for.

Mamdani also supports economic boycotts of Israel and the pro-Hamas BDS movement against Israel. He told CBS2 that he “supports divesting New York City pension funds from Israel.”

Like all pro-Palestinians, he claimed that “the boycott aims to “put pressure on Israeli institutions to end the oppressive occupation and racist policies within both Israel and occupied Palestine.” He also promised to cut economic ties with Israel

And how would Mamdani treat New Yorkers holding dual citizenship? “If he is voted in, instead of not being able to walk on a college campus, Jews, Israelis, and their supporters will not be able to safely cross Times Square.”

Should they leave the city now, before he is elected?

For these and many other reasons, let’s hope the Jews, rumored to be smart, vote against Mamdami.

