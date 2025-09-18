Trump Delivers Massive Gut Punch to Big Pharma

President Donald Trump outlined a bold strategy to help make the price of pharmaceutical drugs plummet in the United States in a sit-down interview with Fox News. The president said the country could potentially see a reduction of up to 1,000 percentage points in drug prices.

Trump has been using tariffs as leverage to apply a healthy dose — hope you caught that — of pressure as encouragement for Big Pharma to lower the prices of drugs. And yet, I can already hear all the critics out there digging through the interview to find something they can complain about.

"We've been paying sometimes for a pill $100, versus for them, $10!" he said during the interview, pointing out a significant disparity between what the U.S. is paying for these drugs compared to other countries.

He then said, "I use tariffs to get them to agree. We're gonna be reducing the drug costs over the next year-and-a half."

Throughout his presidency, President Trump has been a strong advocate of the use of tariffs as a means of negotiating better terms for American interests. He's now applying those same principles to the healthcare industry.

According to a 2022 study that was produced by the RAND Corporation, gross prices for drugs in the U.S. were 278 percent higher than the pricesin 33 other countries combined. This is something that has boiled the blood of regular, hard-working Americans who are the ones being affected the most by high prices for medication.

Trump's tariff strategy wants to bring an end to this imbalance and ensure that the U.S. is no longer subsidizing the healthcare systems of other nations. Later in the interview, the president said, "It's the world versus us on drug prices." He pointed out that the current system is not fair to American taxpayers.

President Trump's plan is a move designed to help level the playing field and force pharmaceutical companies to rethink their current pricing strategies. Previous administrations opted to take the "Big Government, Big Thug" approach, proposing regulatory-heavy solutions that featured complicated negotiations and small, barely noticeable changes. This, of course, provided no relief for Americans.

Tariffs are a direct and unapologetic strategy that demonstrates the president's dedication to the idea that the best way to reform the system and make lasting changes is through the application of economic pressure.

Critics, however, say the president's tariffs could lead to unintended consequences like supply chain interruptions or increased prices for other goods. However, the track record thus far of Trump's tariffs to negotiate better trade deals suggests the administration is more than willing to push through these difficulties.

"This will be one of the biggest things what you'll ever see done because we've been paying for the healthcare of every nation in the world so stupidly," Trump said in reference to the potential plummet of drug prices.

Indeed.

