The Morning Briefing: Delicate Dems Are Struggling in a World of Sudden Consequences

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The lily pond is reserved for cocktail tai chi every third waxing gibbous moon phase.

Advertisement

A lot of people on the Left have been getting hit with generous doses of comeuppance in recent days. They're all quite shocked, because what's gotten them in hot water is the same behavior they'd been lauded and, in most cases, paid for up until now. The media types who have run into trouble for awful takes on the assassination of Charlie Kirk have yet to grasp the import of his death. That's why they all think that they can get away with the business-as-usual ignorant and offensive hot takes that they've made their brands.

Execrable bottom feeder Jimmy Kimmel is the latest to find out that his sewer-hearted word barfing isn't appreciated. This is from Catherine:

ABC propagandist and full-time moron Jimmy Kimmel is finding out that laughing about political assassination is a poor career move. Nexstar Media Group, Inc., an ABC News affiliate network, announced on Wednesday that its owned and partner television stations would “preempt” Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” It subsequently transpired that ABC’s owner, Disney, had itself indefinitely suspended Kimmel. The late-night host shocked many Americans by lying about Charlie Kirk’s accused killer and mocking Donald Trump‘s efforts to honor Kirk.

Much like with the cancelation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the announcement has kicked off a rash of ridiculously misplaced blame. Predictably, most disgruntled lefties are conflating the two, which have nothing in common save the fact that they're both late-night hosts who are suffering from advanced cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Advertisement

Colbert's show was canceled because his show was hemorrhaging cash and Kimmel has merely been suspended. In fact, a lot of the people who have reported as being "fired" have only been suspended. Suspension is a kinda/sorta punishment that, in cases like this, is just a way to hide the problem and tone down a public relations disaster. The people being suspended understand that.

Everything about the lefty reaction to the Kimmel news has been predictably brain-dead. As my RedState colleague Joe Cunningham wrote, the crowd that's been caterwauling about "misinformation" for years is upset that one of their own has been chastised for spreading misinformation.

This isn't the free speech issue that people are making it out to be. Contrary to popular belief, people don't have the right to say whatever they want to at work. If anyone doesn't believe me, I suggest going into work, start raining f-bombs down on everyone, and see how that works out. As a comedian and a writer, I place a higher premium on the right to express myself than most. Still, I know I can't say or write whatever I want all the time. Trust me, what I would like to write about the evil people we've found out about in the last week and what I have written are very different.

Jimmy Kimmel is an employee. Donald Trump didn't suspend him, his employers did. As a matter of fact, ABC doled out harsher punishments than a suspension on top talent before:

all the communists who demanded that @ABC fire @therealroseanne and then celebrated her cancellation are now whining about free speech — The Reaping Phase (@AceofSpadesHQ) September 18, 2025

Advertisement

Roseanne was nuked from the show that bore her name and that she made into a massive hit for ABC over one tweet. Kimmel has done nothing but disparage President Trump night after night for almost a decade. Yeah, this isn't political retaliation, it's an employer that both understands that we are in the midst of cultural sea change and is concerned with the bottom line. An employer that has grown tired of an unruly employee's shtick.

This is all about garden variety consequences, something that people on the Left are almost completely unfamiliar with. Maybe they'll learn something from all of this. I'm a betting man and I don't like the odds on that one, though.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Golly gee shucks. Unilever Wants to Stop Politicizing Ben & Jerry's, so Jerry Quits in a Fit

The Wholesome Family Moment That Stole the Show at the Mets Game

Too late. ABC Reporter Apologizes After Gushing About Texts From Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin

Shut it, commie. Obama Points Finger at Trump After Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Glenn Beck Fills in for Charlie Kirk With a Truly Unforgettable Moment

From Grief to Clarity: How to Reclaim the Culture They’re Trying to Destroy

Advertisement

Shot. Kimmel Claimed That Trump Mourning Kirk Was Like Crying for a Goldfish

Chaser. ABC Suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s Show After Charlie Kirk Comments

Pickle Back. Roseanne Barr’s Epic Response to Kimmel’s Suspension Is Comedy Gold

This Ain’t Your Democratic Party’s FBI

Farewell to a Hollywood Mythmaker: Robert Redford, Dead at 89

Peter Navarro Shows Us What Weaponization Looks Like

Revealed: The West’s Most Hostile Leader Toward Israel

Not Liberal, Not Progressive: Meet the Illiberal Left

Florida: Feral Thug Stabs Two Women, Flees Into Park Pond, Immediately Drowns

Stossel. Phones Versus Play

Shapiro. The Assassination of Charlie Kirk and the Violent Movements We Must Denounce

Townhall Mothership

Totally voted for this. Trump Designating Antifa as Major Terrorist Group

Four Republicans Sink Vote to Censure Rep. Omar over Charlie Kirk Comments

Three Police Officers Killed, Two wounded in York County, Pennsylvania Shooting

Feds to Vermont: You Can’t Police the World’s Climate

NRA Calls Out Newsom's Double-Talk and Hypocrisy on Guns

When Mental Health Experts Get It Wrong

Washington Governor Gets Stern Lesson on What He Can Really Do

Wyoming County Commissioners Squish a Wind Farm

Hmmm: Suspect Arrested in 'Targeted Attack' on Pittsburgh FBI Office

Charlie Kirk's Impact Is Much Larger Than I Expected

See Ya! Trump Administration Wins: Mahmoud Khalil Ordered Deported by Immigration Judge

People Who Want 'Misinformation' Regulated Are Mad Jimmy Kimmel Got Pulled Over Misinformation

Advertisement

‘Remember That’: Greg Gutfeld Decodes Obama, Cohost ‘Both Sides’ Argument After Charlie Kirk’s Murder

J.K. Rowling Explains That Words Are Not ‘Violence’

Frank Turek, Present at Charlie's Assassination, Shares Erika's Message of Instant Passage to Eternity

ABC Chicago: Kristi Noem ‘Apparently’ Chose Mexican Independence Day to Send a Message

VIP

Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Dude, I Have Been SO Serious Lately

Is the Octopus an Extraterrestrial Life Form? Probably Not, but It's Incredibly Weird

Constitution Day and Assassination for Free Speech

What's Going on With the Kids in Volusia County, Florida?

A Time for Shutting Up: Conspiracy Theories and Tragedy

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: The Face of Radicalization

It’s Snakes All the Way Down in the Democratic Party

Dearborn Renames Street for Hezbollah Supporter, and Wait, It Gets Worse

Around the Interwebz

Universal Dates Joseph Kosinski’s ‘Miami Vice’ For Late Summer 2027

You can hold on to your butts thanks to DNA that evolved in fish

How a Cheating Scandal Shook the World Stone Skimming Championships

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

The Storm, or The Shipwreck pic.twitter.com/AvV8sYlJYy — Theodore Gericault (@artistgericault) September 6, 2025

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

The "Awkward Pause" segment at the end is particularly fun in this one.

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/15/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2025 - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2025





Tuesday, September 16, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Fox Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: Politico

Radio: SRN

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

New Media: GB News

Secondary Print: Daily Mail

Radio: BBC

EDT

7:45 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



7:25 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:30 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart The White House en route London, United Kingdom

The White House

Open Press

BST

8:50 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom

Pre-Credentialed Media

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.