The Wholesome Family Moment That Stole the Show at the Mets Game

Despite being an Atlanta Braves fan from birth, I'll admit I don't pay much attention to Major League Baseball these days. But what happened at the New York Mets game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday was too sweet to ignore. Actually, I guess I should say that what happened before the game between the Mets and Padres was too sweet to ignore.

A performance of the national anthem is the norm before most professional sporting events, but the person who performed last night's rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" wasn't just any old musician. She is the wife of Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Katia Reguero Lindor played a beautiful version of the song on her violin, but what made it even more special was the way her husband and their three young children — Kalina, Amapola, and Koa — reacted. Francisco, who was holding baby Koa and standing next to their two daughters, couldn't hide his pride for his wife. He smiled, got emotional, and jumped up and down while she performed. It was just such a pure and wholesome moment — a nice change of pace from the news in recent weeks.

Here's Katia's stunning performance:

Katia Lindor plays the National Anthem before tonight’s game at Citi Field! 🎻 pic.twitter.com/lVdmpxYUol — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 16, 2025

And here's her family's response:

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia played the national anthem on the violin ahead of tonight's Mets game! pic.twitter.com/rIKuEGiIhn — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2025

According to a post on Katia's Instagram page, she started playing the violin when she was just four years old — she's 31 now — and has played all her life. ESPN reports that she's classically trained and minored in music at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas. She said she still plays occasionally for her children and for fun, but motherhood keeps her busy, and she doesn't have as much time for it as she once did. Even so, she has dreams of one day playing at a grander level, perhaps as part of an orchestra.

"Music being such an intricate part of my education and upbringing since I was little, I just can't imagine my life without it," she has said in the past. She also revealed that she bought their oldest daughter a pink violin and played classical music while she was pregnant.

The performance must have hyped Francisco up because he went on to hit a homerun in the bottom of the second inning, and cameras caught Katia and their children cheering him on from the stands. The Mets went on to beat the Padres 8-3.

Now Katia Lindor cheers on Francisco's home run with their three kids 💙🧡 https://t.co/sEb4dEDdGu pic.twitter.com/4Yvnh1qaat — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2025

There's been a lot of talk in the news about the importance of marriage over the last week or so, and it's nice to see a couple out there who appear to be walking the walk, truly supporting each other both as individuals with unique talents and interests and as a family unit. I didn't know much about them before, but from what I've read today, both Francisco and Katia also take their roles as parents quite seriously.

I'd love to see more stories about people like this making headlines.

