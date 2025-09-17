Obama Points Finger at Trump After Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Former President Barack Obama decided to try and grift off the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk by blaming the whole situation on President Donald Trump. The only shocking thing about this move from Obama is how long he waited to do it.

According to Democrats, the one who is responsible for all the evil leftists perpetrate is Trump. Truly, the phrase "personal responsibility" does not exist in Dems' vocabulary.

Obama implied on Tuesday that Trump’s choice of “extreme” personnel to fill his administration, along with his America First policy platform, was what ultimately led to the assassination of Kirk, according to Breitbart.

The former president's comments were made during an onstage interview with Steve Scully at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He began by referring to the assassination as "horrific," thus immediately scoring higher points for decorum and human decency than many of his colleagues in the Democratic Party. Keep in mind, though, that that is an extremely low bar. However, he then offered an inaccurate list of supposed "controversial" comments the TPUSA founder is alleged to have said.

The list included a claim that Kirk referred to black women as "stupid," which has been debunked. Obama then accused President Trump of trying to co-opt the assassination as “a rationale for trying to silence discussion around who we are as a country and what direction we should go.”

Ever the prime example of humility, Obama said, "But I will say that those extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn’t embracing them. I wasn’t empowering them. I wasn’t putting the weight of the United States government behind extremist views.”

History, ever the inconvenient mistress for the left because it likes to kiss and tell, says otherwise. As the Breitbart article reminds us, it was Obama who first ushered in the days of division and left-wing extremism. Hearken back to the good old days of 2008, when the former president urged his base of supporters to confront their buddies and neighbors and "argue with them, get in their faces."

How about the time Obama gave his stamp of approval to the violent and destructive Occupy Wall Street protesters, who, some could argue, were the precursor to the scourge known today as Antifa? Or when he helped to spark up racial division following the death of Trayvon Martin by bringing in the rage-baiting Al Sharpton?

Sharpton is so divisive in his rhetoric that the former president completely cut all ties with him... until he needed his help to secure the black vote. Then, all of a sudden, they were best pals again.

Then there was the meeting Obama held, in secret, with notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan before he was elected to office.

During the interview, Obama heaped praise on moderate Republicans, even though wile was president he opposed moderates like Paul Ryan.

Now, by pushing leftist gerrymandering, Obama continues to fuel the political divide across the country. That, of course, was not discussed in the interview.

