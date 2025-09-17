Florida: Feral Thug Stabs Two Women, Flees Into Park Pond, Immediately Drowns

An urban youth — as perpetrators of violent crime are often referred to in polite liberal media to avoid getting too specific with descriptors — experiencing a “mental health episode” “randomly” stabbed two women in a Tallahassee Park last week.

While fleeing the scene, he dove into a pond and immediately drowned.

Who said fairy tale endings never happen in real life?

Via WTXL (emphasis added):

After a violent stabbing at Cascades Park, Tallahassee police are stepping up patrols to reassure the community and prevent further incidents… TPD says it will keep a stronger presence at Cascades Park in the coming days — both to reassure visitors and to gather more information about the attack. It started as a welfare check that quickly escalated into chaos. Police say around 5:20 p.m., they were alerted that 19-year-old Octavious McCaine left home in an agitated state — and might become dangerous. Officers were called to Cascades Park for reports of someone in distress. Just minutes later, multiple 911 calls reported two women had been stabbed. They are still recovering. Police say McCaine ran toward a pond inside the park — climbing a retaining wall before jumping in. The Leon County Sheriff’s dive team recovered his body. He was pronounced dead on scene… Police say McCaine was experiencing a severe mental health episode at the time*. Investigators are still working to determine a clear motive.

*Again with the “mental health” stuff. I’ve had “mental health episodes.” You probably have too. Lots of people experience “mental health episodes.” Tens of millions of Americans are prescribed antidepressants every year. What I’ve never done on account of an anxiety attack or whatever, and you probably haven’t either, is rampage through a public park and stab random people.

There was another stabbing today in Tallahassee – this time, a stabbing spree. We can’t coexist peacefully with these people. We shouldn’t have to live like this. pic.twitter.com/dCIRszbtUq — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) September 11, 2025

Question #1: Why, if Octavius, our future engineering student, was so out of his mind, did he have the apparent presence of mind to understand that he had just committed multiple felonies and needed to flee the scene?

Question #2: Although the race of the victims haven’t been released that I could locate, isn’t it weird how, when “mentally disturbed” urban youths go on “random” stabbing sprees, it always seems to be defenseless women, particularly white women, that get the shaft? They never seem to hone in on large men with arms as their preferred victims. If these attacks were randomly committed by mentally ill madmen, you’d expect some wider demographic distribution among the victims.

The Charlotte stabber, also experiencing alleged “mental health” issues, had a slew of other black people in his immediate vicinity to target, but he instead selected the only white girl, barely 100 pounds, and later remarked that he “got that white girl.”

Surely, though, the target selection was just a coincidence. It always is.

But whatever.

Let’s not look a gift-horse in the mouth; the taxpayers of Florida likely just saved hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, in publicly-subsidized defense attorney fees, court costs, housing costs, etc. — all without a single shot being fired.

Sometimes the trash takes itself out.