This Ain’t Your Democratic Party’s FBI

FBI Director Kash Patel returned to Capitol Hill this week, and Democrats probably wish he hadn’t. After embarrassing them in the Senate on Tuesday, Patel appeared before the House on Wednesday, where Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) teed up one of the most devastating moments yet.

In a rapid-fire back-and-forth, Jordan highlighted the FBI’s most notorious past controversies, giving Patel the chance to dismantle the smears against him and prove just how different the Bureau looks under his leadership. The exchange left Democrats’ talking points in tatters.

“Director, yes or no? Is the FBI still spying on parents at school board meetings?” Jordan asked.

“Uh, no sir,” Patel responded.

“Is the FBI still targeting Catholics?” Jordan pressed.

“No sir.”

“Is the FBI still spying on President Trump?” Jordan continued.

“I don’t believe so,” Patel said.

Jordan then asked, “Is the FBI still censoring Americans?”

“Uh, no sir,” Patel replied.

Moving down the list of scandals, Jordan asked if Americans were still being targeted for shopping at Cabela’s or buying Bibles.

Patel was clear: “Nobody is targeted for their faith.”

Jordan followed up: “Is the FBI still targeting Americans who are pro-life?”

“Nobody is targeting anyone for their beliefs,” Patel said.

“What about cooking the books on crime data?” Jordan asked.

“The crime data is real,” Patel answered.

Jordan pressed further: “Is the FBI still purging agents for conservative viewpoints?”

“No one at the FBI is asked their viewpoints on policy,” Patel said.

Finally, Jordan raised another notorious controversy: “Is the FBI still labeling the Betsy Ross flag, the flag of the American Revolution, a hate symbol?”

“No,” Patel replied.

With those answers on record, Jordan pivoted to the FBI’s progress. “Well, maybe that’s why you’ve been able to… What was the number? Twenty-three thousand bad guys you’ve arrested? A huge increase from the same time period in the previous administration. Think you said 1,400 predators, 4,000 children rescued. It’s those, were those the facts?”

“Forty-seven thousand, 35% increase on children rescued,” Patel confirmed.

Jordan then referenced the capture of the terrorist responsible for the Abbey Gate bombing during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. “Yeah. And you got the guy that… Abbey Gate? We had, we had—”

“We got the Abbey, we got the Abbey Gate guy,” Patel said.

Jordan noted the sacrifice of a soldier from his own district who was killed in that attack. “Got a guy from the Fourth District of Ohio, lost his life there serving our country. We appreciate that. Maybe when you’re not focused on politics, you can actually do what the FBI is supposed to do, go get the bad guys, right?”

“That’s what the men and women of the FBI do,” Patel agreed.

For years, Americans wondered if they could ever trust the FBI again. Under questioning, Patel made one thing clear: sunlight and accountability work. Corruption and political bias don’t survive exposure. Under previous Democrat administrations, the Bureau spied on parents, targeted conservatives, and questioned people for their faith or politics, turning inward on Americans instead of focusing on real threats.

Now the FBI is finally doing what it’s supposed to do: going after criminals, rescuing children, and bringing terrorists to justice. The results speak for themselves.

The challenge is keeping it that way. Oversight must remain strong, and Congress must hold the bureau accountable. Americans deserve an FBI that protects the country, not political agendas. This ain’t the Democratic Party’s FBI anymore.

