ABC Reporter Apologizes After Gushing About Texts From Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin

Matthew Gutman, a reporter with ABC News, issued an apology on Wednesday following a report in which he gushed about how wonderful the text messages between Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassin and his transgender boyfriend were, referring to them as "touching."

Yes, a man assassinates a person for disagreeing with his lifestyle choices and confesses the crime to his lover — and that, according to Gutman, is supposed to be, in some twisted way, romantic. A sort of doomed, star-crossed lovers' fantasy reminiscent of Shakespeare. There is something deeply troubling about a mind that comes to that sort of conclusion in a scenario like this.

Gutman, during his report, described the way the assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, expressed his feelings for his lover, Lance Twiggs, and sought to protect him after he murdered Kirk in cold blood.

After catching heat for calling the messages "touching," Gutman took to social media platform X, where he said he regretted his words and condemns Robinson's actions:

2. I deeply regret that my words did not make that clear.



But let there be zero doubt here: I unequivocally condemn this horrific crime and the pain it caused Charlie Kirk's family, those who were forced to witness it at UVU, and the millions of people he inspired. — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) September 17, 2025

For many on the right who have been deeply impacted by the assassination of Charlie Kirk, this apology is too little, too late. The comments never should have been made at all. They were totally inappropriate and unprofessional, not to say utterly ill-timed and disgusting.

The damage to Gutman's reputation has already been done. Where his heart truly lies on this matter is clear. He revealed it to the whole country by describing a murder confession the way did.

An apology is not enough. Removal from his current position is the only legitimate response. There are consequences for your actions.

Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray revealed the charges being brought against Robinson, along with the messages between the two men. In the texts, Robinson told Twiggs he "had enough of Kirk's hatred" and that "some hate can't be negotiated."

He also referred to Twiggs as "my love" in the messages and expressed a desire to protect him from the fallout of the situation. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Prosecutors said they are pursuing the death penalty.

