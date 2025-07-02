The Morning Briefing: A Big Step Towards Getting Boys Out of Girls' Locker Rooms

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Turburtuün felt that a good cooking class should focus on mac and cheese basics before haphazardly beelining to the foie gras.

Advertisement

It's weird how things played out on Tuesday afternoon. After finishing up my latest VIP column — which kind of came out of nowhere — I remembered a something I'd started almost two weeks ago, and had forgotten about. I immediately got to work on that, not paying attention to anything else that was going on in the news.

My column was about transgender issues, and while I was writing it, Matt was covering this news:

The Department of Education just delivered a major dose of accountability: The University of Pennsylvania has agreed to resolve Title IX violations tied to its decision to let Will “Lia” Thomas—a biological male—compete on the women’s swim team during the 2021-22 season. It’s the latest fallout from a controversy that never should have happened in the first place. UPenn’s reckless embrace of gender ideology came at the direct expense of female athletes, who were sidelined, stripped of titles, and told to stay silent in the name of “inclusion.” Now, they’re finally getting some justice. But it doesn’t stop there. The university will also restore the records and titles that were effectively stolen from female athletes and issue personal apologies to each woman impacted by the farce they were made to endure.

It's welcome news, a sign that maybe we are returning some sanity to a thoroughly insane situation that never should have happened in the first place. The apology is largely an empty gesture that serves mostly as an admission of wrongdoing. As with all of the progressive lunacy from the Biden era, the damage can never really be undone. College athletic careers go by in the blink of an eye. My daughter was a college athlete, so I know whence I speak. Those young women will never get back what the Democrats' psychotic use of "inclusion" as norm-destroying cudgel took from them.

Advertisement

Once again, the Dems don't have to deal with real consequences.

This is from one of Thomas's teammates:

I wanted to take a quick moment to thank @Riley_Gaines_



She’s become the teammate I wish I had in college. I was silenced, bullied and unsupported by my teammates and my university.



Today and everyday, I’m grateful for our friendship and how much she’s helped me grow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u1RljDLuue — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) July 2, 2025

Riley Gaines is the young woman who became the face of the good side of this fight. She also competed against Thomas. It's encouraging to see young people working so hard to turn an overwhelmingly negative experience into something positive.

While Matt was writing that this was all part of "The Biden-era weaponization of Title IX," I was offering a similar take::

Liberals in blue states and Academia opened the floodgates for trans participation in women's and girl's sports just so they could call us bigots for rightly saying that it was all wrong. The unfairness to young female athletes is staggering. Feminists who hadn't shut their mouths for decades were eerily silent and nowhere to be found on the issue.

That's how they operate — they deploy their victim group du jour as part of the wrecking ball they use to in their pursuit of destroying decency, institutions, and, ultimately, the Republic.

The individuals who orchestrated the obliteration of so many young women's dreams will never be held accountable, but this is still an important correction. The University of Pennsylvania put itself in the center of this controversy, no doubt hoping that the institution would forever be given a place of honor in whatever leftist Utopia that they thought the Biden Commie Cabal was leading them towards. It's good that the school has to take its lumps, even if the mea culpa is a faceless one.

Advertisement

Now, the wheels are in motion to reverse the policies that attempted to erase women from women's sports. President Trump and his administration have delivered on yet another promise. If they don't get any sleep for the next three-and-a-half years, they might just be able to clean up all of Joe Biden's worst messes.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

We're living in a golden age of distracting capybara material.

PJ Media

Me. The Tedious Myth of Transgender 'Invisibility'

VodkaPundit. Forget 'Go Woke, Go Broke' — Jaguar Went Stupid Instead

Senate Passes the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill'—With 3 GOP Defections

Don't Look So Surprised, LA. Trump TOLD YOU He'd Sue You for Illegal Alien Sanctuary Policies

Kruiser and Queen. Episode 13: Faith All Over the Fourth of July

Police Confirmed the Idaho Shooter, but We Still Don't Know Much About Him

#WINNING. Women’s Sports Just Scored a Massive Win Against the Trans Agenda

We're Getting Our First Look at 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Rubio: 'Americans Should Not Pay Taxes to Fund Failed Governments In Faraway Lands.'

CNN Touts an ICE Agent Tracker the Trump Administration Fears Could Be Used to Hunt and Kill Agents

Advertisement

David French Flip-Flops on a MAJOR Cultural Issue

CRY HARDER. Schumer Indulges in One Last Petty Act As One Big Beautiful Bill Passes the Senate

They grow up so fast. 5th Grade Murder Plot Uncovered

Muslims Use Ancient Jihadi Tactic to CONVERT Donald Trump (or Else!)

‘America First’ Vs. ‘America Worst’: In Gallup Shock Poll, Dems Have QUIT on America

Dollar Diplomacy and King Dollar

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Bans Rainbow Crosswalks

Scripture in Service of the State? Warnock’s Misguided Theology

Jewish Students Expelled From VA School That Flew Palestinian Flag, Touted Hitler

STUNNING: FBI Covered Up Chinese Scheme to Heist 2020 Election

Jimmy Swaggart: 1935-2025

Townhall Mothership

Schmitt Exposes Dem Misinformation, Confirms Trump’s BBB Cuts Medicaid for 1.4 Million Illegal Aliens

Make. This. Happen. Trump Vows to Keep Illegals Off Census: 'We Want to Bring Our Elections Back'

Trump Announces a New Ceasefire Framework, With a Warning to Hamas

Chinese Nationals Arrested for U.S. Navy Espionage Plot as Trump Admin Cracks Down on CCP Infiltration

Those Anti-Gun Tech CEOs? They're Allegedly Stockpiling Guns

Cam&Co. Silencer Central CEO Sounds Off on NFA Reform

It's Up to Texas Lawmakers to Get Rid of This 'Gun-Free Zone'

Kamala Harris So Weak That Even Katie Porter Thinks She Can Beat Her

They seem nice...Iranian Women Take to Streets to Offer Babies Up for Martyrdom

Report: What Really Happened to Virginia Giuffre

WTH?! Kristi Noem Reveals Horrifying Details About Detained Cannibal Illegal Alien

Advertisement

Tears and Rage: Democrats Go Full Lunatic Over 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Passage

When Will Bob Vylan and the BBC Be Hit With Britain's Stringent Intolerance Laws?!

Gator Google: Alligator Alcatraz Is Officially on the Online Map and Is Receiving Rave Reviews

Rep. Ilhan Omar Celebrates Independence Day … in Somalia

Oh. Joy Reid Says Alligator Alcatraz Is a 'Concentration Camp' to Round Up Brown People

VIP

#MeToo. I've Pretty Much Been Worry-Free Ever Since I Died From the End of Net Neutrality

A Simple Observation by Nayib Bukele Proves the U.S. Is the Exception, Not the Rule. For Now.

SCOTUS: 14th Amendment 'Intended to Exclude' Children of Illegals

A Wind Turbine Blade in the Road, and a Warning in the Wind

Have We Reached a Turning Point in the Path Forward of Trump’s GOP?

When Science Becomes a Sword: ABC, The Lancet, and the Death Toll That Hasn’t Happened Yet

The New Europe: Pakistani in Portugal Breaks Crosses While Screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’

Around the Interwebz

First Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Leaks Online

Pentagon may put SpaceX at the center of a sensor-to-shooter targeting network

Orca Whales Seen Giving Each Other Exfoliating Kelp “Massages”

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

"My Fitbit says..."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/01/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 2, 2025

Advertisement





In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Radio: BBC

Secondary Print: Newsweek

New Media: Center Square



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.