Trump Excited to Open ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

President Donald Trump was thrilled to open “Alligator Alcatraz” in Florida to detain some of the most dangerous illegal alien criminals.

At the Tuesday opening of the new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, Trump enthused, “It's a great honor to be deep in Florida — the Florida Everglades, to open America's newest migrant detention center.” A pending federal lawsuit and frenzied leftist protests failed to halt the facility’s opening.

In his usual exuberant style, Trump said the facility was “incredibly built, and you're seeing that yourself. That's why I said, ‘Let the press join us on our walk so they can see what's happening.’”

He proudly added, “It's known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, which is very appropriate, because I looked outside and it's not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon. But very soon, this facility will house some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet.”

🇺🇸 TRUMP: IT'S AN HONOR TO OPEN "ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ" "It's a great honor to be deep in Florida - the Florida Everglades to open America's newest migrant detention center. Very soon, this facility will house some of the most menacing migrants - some of the most vicious people on the planet."

The president explained the facility’s nickname: “We're surrounded by miles of treacherous swamp land, and the only way out is really deportation. And a lot of these people are self-deporting back to their countries where they came from. Quite a few — we’re amazed at actually the number.”

Trump also explained how he paid for the facility. “We took the FEMA money that Joe Biden allocated to pay for the free luxury hotel rooms where he [was] paying hundreds of millions of dollars in New York City [for illegals], and we used it to build this project.” The facility cost less than the hotels for illegals, he boasted.

Fox13 Tampa Bay already reported that the facility was set to open today, since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised intake operations would begin on the first day of July. Both DeSantis and Trump have boasted about the facility as being extremely secure, partly due to the alligators surrounding it as nature’s own bodyguards.

“There will be some very dangerous criminal aliens that get processed through here," DeSantis told Fox News confidently. “But if, for some reason, someone would be able to get out, where are you gonna go? You gonna dodge alligators for 50 miles to try to get to... no, it’s not gonna happen. So this is basically as secure as it gets.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also spoke at the facility’s opening, declaring that “right here on this location, we'll have about 3,000 beds. [At the] other location, we'll have another 2,000 beds that will allow us to bring individuals across the country that we are bringing in and incarcerating for violating our laws, and immediately get them out of the country as soon as we possibly can. It's exactly what we need to be perpetuating in other states.”

She also called on illegal aliens to depart willingly, even though many of these people are dangerous criminals who could never immigrate here legally and whose home countries don’t want them back. “And what I would say is I want all of you to notice these flyers that we've got… anybody who sees these news clips, should know you can still go home on your own. You can self-report if you go on the CBP app and go home now, you will get the chance to come back to the United States legally.”

She cautioned, “If you don't, you may end up here, and you may end up here and being processed and deported out of this country and never get the chance to come back. That is the consequences of breaking the law in the United States of America. Listen, our job is to uphold the law. This is a country of laws. We have a border now, and we because we have a president that cares and recognizes that we need to be a nation of borders and a nation that upholds the law. If you break the law, there's consequences.”

Noem spoke about illegals wanting to “pursue the American dream” and getting to do so if they try to re-enter legally. We American taxpayers are still paying for the illegals’ plane tickets to return to their countries if they accept that deal. “Go home, and we'll help facilitate it. We'll buy your plane ticket. We'll get you there. In fact, I just got back from Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, those countries are excited to get their citizens home,” she announced. It's a doubtful assertion, but it's one that would be beneficial to America if true. These illegals need to be mass deported.

